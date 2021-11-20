12 Days of Giving Fundraiser kicks off Dec. 1

Donations benefit four local nonprofits.

Starting Dec. 1, the United Way of San Benito County will begin its annual 12 Days of Giving Fundraiser. This holiday giving campaign benefits important nonprofit social services in San Benito County.

The nonprofits that benefit include Emmaus House, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Community Food Bank and United Way.

The participating nonprofit organizations provide food and shelter to those most vulnerable in the community. Every donation the nonprofits raise from Dec.1-12 is used to service those less fortunate and in need.

Items purchased with these funds include food, clothing, counseling services, holiday gifts and more. Funds are distributed to the participating nonprofits in time to make their program recipients a very special Holiday season.

Donations during the 12 Days of Giving campaign are matched by several generous partners: United Way of San Benito County and Intero Foundation, supporters; Anderson Homes, Brent Redmond Transportation, Eden Housing, Enza Zaden, Graniterock, K&S Properties, True Leaf Farms, Women’s Club of Hollister, and supporters; Central Ag Supply, Edward Jones/Alexis Winder, Heritage Bank of Commerce, and Recology.

Inspired by KSBW’s “Share Your Holiday” event, San Benito County Supervisor Bob Tiffany started 12 Days of Giving in 2012.

Tiffany approached the Community Foundation for San Benito County and the United Way of San Benito with the idea of doing a similar holiday giving campaign that would benefit the county.

Over $1 million has been raised in the past nine years, with $400,000 of that amount donated by local businesses, service organizations, the United Way, Community Foundation grants and individual donors to the annual matching funds pool.

United Way of San Benito County: https://www.unitedwaysbc.org/

CASA of San Benito County: https://casasanbenito.org/

Chamberlain’s Youth Services: https://www.chamberlainsyouth.org

Community FoodBank of San Benito: https://www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org/

Emmaus House: https://www.emmaushouse.net/