12 Days of Giving supports Emmaus House

The 2021 campaign begins Dec.1 and concludes midnight Dec. 12.

Information contributed by Emmaus House

Now in its ninth year, “12 Days of Giving” is a community-wide, coordinated effort to support nonprofit organizations providing essential services to San Benito County residents. The 2021 12 Days of Giving campaign begins Dec.1 and concludes midnight Dec. 12. Emmaus House is blessed to be one of the essential service non-profit organizations chosen as a ‘matching funds’ recipient. Together, CASA of San Benito County, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, Community FoodBank of San Benito County, Emmaus House and Sun Street Centers collaborate in this local holiday tradition, and one that can leverage your gifts through matches provided by very generous sponsor organizations, businesses and individuals.

Your contributions help to give our sheltered families the much-needed daily necessities. However, in addition to that, imagine being displaced from your home and wondering where you are going to get your children that special gift and a holiday dinner? The 12 Days of Giving annual campaign is that answer. Your contributions give a mom and her children, celebration, comfort, smiles, and a sense of normalcy.

Emmaus House Mission Statement reads: “Our mission is to provide a safe gateway for a woman’s journey.” Here is a recent quote from a past client. “I came to Emmaus House, alone, afraid and worn out. It took me time, but finally I was able to see that there was another way to live, another life to show my kids. It wasn’t always easy, but with the support and love of Emmaus House, I was able to choose a better way.”

Your monetary donations have a wonderful opportunity to be matched! This is due to our very generous partner and local sponsors.

Funds can be mailed, delivered to Emmaus House office 829 San Benito St. Ste. 300, Hollister, Ca 95023. Dropped off at the Shelter or Community Foundation building. Please note ‘12 Days’ in the memo field to count for the matching funds campaign! Online donations can be accessed at www.emmaushouse.net http://www.emmaushouse.net

Matching funds for the 12 Days of Giving are made possible by our partners United Way of San Benito County and the Intero Foundation. Campaign sponsors: Anderson Homes, Brent Redmond Transportation, Eden Housing, Enza Zaden, Granite Rock, and Women’s Club of Hollister. Campaign supporters: Central Ag Supply, Edward Jones, K&S Properties, Recology and True Leaf Farms. In-kind media support is provided by BenitoLink and Mission Village Voice.

Every contribution has great impact. Donations may be designated to one or more specific campaign agency, or to be shared across all five.

United Way of San Benito County: https://www.unitedwaysbc.org/

CASA of San Benito County: https://casasanbenito.org/

Chamberlain’s Youth Services: https://www.chamberlainsyouth.org

Community FoodBank of San Benito: https://www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org/

Emmaus House: https://www.emmaushouse.net/

Sun Street Centers: https://sunstreetcenters.org/