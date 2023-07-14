Information provided by Caltrans District 5

The next phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project has included a pile driving operation which began in the vicinity of the neighborhoods near Mission Farms RV Park and the Copperleaf community on Monday, July 3.

This pile driving operation has been extended and will take place Monday through Friday for over a two-week period (July 3 through July 19) during the daytime hours from 7 am to 3 pm.

Residents at Mission Farms RV Park who reside within the north side of the community, as well as residents in the Copperleaf community, will experience noise and ground vibration during this phase of construction. Residents are encouraged to prepare accordingly for this work. Travelers in this vicinity will also hear noise from this construction activity.

