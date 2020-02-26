1k Leprechaun Leap and Doggie Dash coming to Hollister

Morning run includes obstacle course at Dunne Park and pet show with prizes.

The course for the 1k Leprechaun Leap and Doggie Dash. Provided by Hollister Recreation.

This article was contributed by Armando Miller with the Hollister Recreation Department.

The city of Hollister Recreation Department is hosting its first annual 1K Leprechaun Leap and Doggie Dash on Saturday, March 14. This is a non-competitive race that you can experience with friends and family. Every finisher gets a commemorative medal and shirt! Run, jog, or walk along the course.

We also partnered with CrossFit San Benito who will be hosting the obstacle course at Dunne Park. There will be a pet show with prizes for the best trick, most festive and most look alike (owner and pet). Get ready to rock your green!

Pricing for the event is: Adults 12$/ youth $8/ dogs on leash $2

Pricing for on-site registration is: Adults 18$/ youth $12/ dogs on leash $5

To register, visit https://www.hollisterruns.com. Join us, join the fun!