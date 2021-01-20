2021 climbing advisories in effect at Pinnacles National Park

Restrictions implemented to protect nesting birds of prey.

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park.

Pinnacles National Park recently issued climbing advisories for 2021, which ask visitors to refrain from off-trail hiking and climbing in sensitive areas to protect nesting raptors.

Annual measures to protect the nesting raptors of Pinnacles National Park have been reinstated as of Jan. 19. Last year, seven pairs of Prairie and Peregrine Falcons produced a total of 22 fledglings. Other successful nesting birds of prey in the park included American Kestrels, Golden Eagles, Red-tailed Hawks, Red-shouldered Hawks, Cooper’s Hawks, Long-eared Owls, Barn Owls, and Great Horned Owls.

“We ask you to refrain from any off-trail hiking and climbing in sensitive areas which include the High Peaks, the Balconies Cliffs area, the Piedras Bonitas/Gargoyle area, Resurrection Wall, Little Pinnacles/Yaks Wall, and the Egg Rock/Teapot Dome areas,” said Superintendent Blanca Alvarez Stransky. “Thanks to the cooperation we receive from the climbing community and from park visitors in avoiding the advisory areas, these magnificent birds of prey are continuing to reproduce in the park.”

The specific locations of these sensitive areas can be found posted on information boards at trailheads, at the visitor centers, on the web at www.nps.gov/pinn or by calling (831) 389-4486.

For more information regarding the park’s raptor monitoring program, call the office of Research and Resource Management at (831) 389-4486 ext. 4279.