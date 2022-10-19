2022 General Election: Hollister City Council District 3

Incumbent Dolores Morales faces challenger Rosalinda Sanchez on Nov. 8.

This article was written by BenitoLink reporter Juliana Luna

Dolores Morales and Rosalinda Sanchez are running for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat. The district covers the southern part of the city and includes approximately 10,718 residents. Morales was elected in the 2021 special election to complete Honor Spencer’s term.

Dolores Morales, 47, has lived in Hollister for six years. She works as a program manager in the probation department for Santa Clara County. Morales’ family includes two young men.

BenitoLink: How do you plan to address the homelessness issue in the city?

Morales: Homelessness is a concern throughout the state of California. There have been various firms and coalitions that have done research and have proposed three strategies that show positive results. They are:

Address the root causes of homelessness through system and policy change. Expand homelessness prevention and housing programs to meet the need. Improve quality of life for unsheltered individuals and create healthy neighborhoods for all.

As a city council member, I would work with our impacted residents, system partners, community, county and state representatives to create a five-year strategic plan. The plan would create and allow a system approach to acquire resources, implement policy to create viable solutions with measurable results.

The construction of a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the city was approved without knowing who the tenant was; construction began and we still don’t know the tenant. Would you support a city policy requiring developers of commercial projects to identify what companies are coming into the city?

Yes.

If elected, name one thing you would like to achieve in the first year of office.

Since December 2021, there are a variety of issues that I have championed.

A clear budget process that is timely, inclusive and outcome driven. Contracted with a grant consultant to increase revenue.

Added a [assistant] city manager to act as public information officer to keep our community informed, increase revenue by acting as grant manager, and create a learning organization.

Added an analyst position to identify data trends for fire and police. This will help obtain grants, allocate resources appropriately and help with prevention, intervention and suppression.

Review and approve policies that impact safety.

I would continue measures to bring revenue to the city, create systems and policy for the council to make informed decisions and engage the community to prioritize their needs.

Besides the topics mentioned above, what is the most important issue your district faces and how do you plan to address it?

In District 3, residents are concerned with traffic safety and code enforcement. Businesses are concerned with the workflow of planning. In the last 10 months in office, I have been working with administration to identify efficiency, automation and resources that our city needs to improve these services.

How will you keep your constituents informed on city issues?

Our assistant city manager and public information officer help with informing our community, sending out emails and posting relevant, timely information to the city’s social media. In addition, if residents are interested in signing up for a newsletter. Vice Mayor Rick Perez and I conduct business meetings, and I share information through my social media. I am open to accomodate how my district would like to receive and share information.

Rosalinda Sanchez, 50, is the executive director at The Audacity Performing Arts Project, Inc and co-founded California Academy of Novel and Traditional Arts (CANTA) in Hollister. She’s been living in Hollister for four years. Sanchez currently serves as an Arts and Culture Commissioner for the city of Hollister. Sanchez said she decided to run for office because she wants to bring solutions she has helped implement in Santa Clara County to this community, particularly focusing on families and youth that have a much more disadvantage starting point in life.

BenitoLink: How do you plan to address the homelessness issue in the city?

Sanchez: Social challenges such as lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, low wages, substance abuse and domestic abuse, to name a few, are often cited as the top reasons for homelessness. Homelessness is a complex issue for which many of the wealthiest cities struggle to find solutions. For many, the solution is to basically move the population elsewhere. Clearly this is a temporary and frankly band aid solution that really serves in the capacity of a leaf blower. The leaves will still be out there exposed to the elements with no place to go and no real help.

Unfortunately, many of the issues such as affordable housing are beyond people’s control. Low paying jobs or no jobs are also complex issues. In a city like Hollister that has struggled to expand jobs and higher paying careers within its city limits, high property values and rents coupled with low paying employment is a prime example of how someone could easily be unhoused. There is also the deeper question about mental health. Poor mental health is another powerful cause of homelessness.

Exploring mental health solutions and art therapy are some possible ways to alleviate the unhoused experience. As the sister of someone who was once homeless and what I see around my place of business downtown on a regular basis, the unhoused population is one that needs socio-emotional support services. Their traumas are evident when they walk through our business doors. My business partner has allowed for them to borrow a guitar or a piano when it could be done.

We even have a regular unhoused customer base that often buys instruments and strings. It is a population of people that is highly creative and craves attention, love and outlets for expression and connection just like anyone else does. Therefore exploring programs with an emphasis on mental health and socio-emotional support is also of the essence.

The construction of a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the city was approved without knowing who the tenant was; construction began and we still don’t know the tenant. Would you support a city policy requiring developers of commercial projects to identify what companies are coming into the city?

Yes. It is imperative that the people of Hollister are empowered to collaborate with city officials on deciding which companies can set up shop. There is a very damaging narrative that voters should not be tasked with helping make such decisions and this narrative is just a recipe for a disempowered resident who may decide that their vote doesn’t matter and will stay away from the polls in the future. Clearly we want an empowered Hollister resident that is involved, informed and has a voice that carries weight. In turn, businesses that make sense for the well-being and prosperity of Hollister will be decided by the people and its elected officials, rather than big money.

If elected, name one thing you would like to achieve in the first year of office.

I would like to raise awareness and start work on activating the arts as an economic development engine. Specifically, giving our local youth and volunteers opportunities to learn how to engage and be more connected to their community, manage events and become entrepreneurs or small business owners by selling their art and services in their hometown. Hollister is in need of focusing on diverse revenue sources and the arts have proven to revitalize economies, especially after a big crisis or disaster. Hollister has a great many artists and creatives that are just waiting to be seen and activated in a way that makes a bigger financial impact on the city that they love.

Besides the topics mentioned above, what is the most important issue your district faces and how do you plan to address it?

Homelessness.

How will you keep your constituents informed on city issues?

I’m a firm believer that you meet the people where they are at. Many are on social media, in local businesses, at family, city wide and school events. I am a very active member of the community and life. I have a phone number that constituents can call directly (831) 313-0454, email [email protected] I would also share direct links to city and county resources that I believe are important to be aware of. Doing your own research is a very healthy practice.

