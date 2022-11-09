2022 General Election: Unofficial results

No on Measures Q, R and Hollister Mayor candidate Mia Casey take early lead in polls. San Juan Bautista, supervisor candidates in a very tight contest.

Residents waiting in line to vote on Nov. 8. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as results are updated. Last update was 10:30 p.m.

The following results of the Nov.8 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here.

To see if your ballot has been counted, please visit WheresMyBallot. The San Benito County Elections Department notes that if WheresMyBallot does not show your ballot as counted, it may only mean that it has not been processed yet.

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here.

Governor

Brian Dahle (R): 1,712,567 (38.6%)

Gavin Newsom (D): 2,718,497 (61.4%)

Secretary of State

Robert Bernosky (R): 1,677, 915 (38.3%)

Shirley Weber (D): 2,701,055 (61.7%)

Congressional District 18

Peter Hernandez (R): 21,606 (32.7%)

Zoe Lofgren (D): 44,519 (67.3%)

Assembly District 29

Stephanie Castro (R): 14,367 (34.1%)

Robert Rivas (D): 27,722 (65.9%)

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1

Betsy Dirks: 813 (49.48%)

Dom Zanger: 830 (50.52%)

Hollister Mayor

Mia Casey: 2,050 (58.47%)

Ignacio Velazquez: 1,456 (41.53%)

Hollister City Council District 2

Hani Mayzouni: 103 (15.28%)

Sergio Montanez: 57 (8.46%)

Rolan Resendiz: 318 (47.18%)

Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra: 196 (29.08%

Hollister City Council District 3

Dolores Morales: 543 (57.83%)

Rosalinda Sanchez: 396 (42.17%)

San Juan Bautista City Council

Jose Aranda: 145 (19.10%)

Steve Harris: 155 (20.42%)

Leslie Jordan: 147 (19.37%)

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 160 (21.08%)

Edwin Sabathia: 152 (20.03%)

Gavilan Joint Community College District

Irma Gonzalez: 2,439 (72.78%)

Jose Martinez-Saldana: 912 (27.22%)

Jefferson School District

April Reyes: 6 (21.43%)

Amy Strohn: 22 (78.57%)

San Benito County Water District Division 1

Keith Snow: 461 (33.90%)

Mark Wright: 899 (66.10%)

San Benito County Water District Division 4

Robert Gilchrist Huenemann: 729 (42.73%)

Douglas Williams: 977 (57.27%)

Measure P (Board of Supervisors term limits)

Yes: 5,372 (76.64%)

No: 1,637 (23.36%)

Measure Q (remove nodes/voter approval of zone changes)

Yes: 3,090 (43.55%)

No: 4,006 (56.45%)

Measure R (Buffer around Trical)

Yes: 2,588 (36.72%)

No: 4,460 (63.28%)

Measure S (Hollister City Council term limits)

Yes: 2,474 (70.16%)

No: 1,052 (29.84%)

Measure T (Motorcycle rally annually?)

Yes: 2,151 (60.12%)

No: 1,427 (39.88%)

Measure U (Motorcycle rally over a week?)

Yes: 1,400 (39.29%)

No: 2,163 (60.71%)

Measure V (SJB City Treasurer be appointive?)

Yes: 199 (61.80%)

No: 123 (38.20%)

Measure W (SJB City Clerk be appointive?)

Yes: 200 (62.11%)

No: 122 (37.89%)

Measure X (Coalinga-Huron Joint Unified School District bond)