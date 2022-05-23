2022 primary election candidates raise over $100K

San Benito County supervisor candidate Mindy Sotelo reports the highest contributions, followed by district attorney candidate Joel Buckingham.

Candidates for local office have reported over $100,000 in campaign contributions during the period of Jan. 1 to April 23. Below is a breakdown from the San Benito County Election Department’s website. Total donation amount includes those reported after the April 23 period.

Beginning with the June 7 primary election, the largest sum an individual can donate to a candidate is $4,900.The deadline to report was April 29 and the penalty for reporting late is $10 per day.

County sheriff

Challenger Juan Guevara reported a total of $16,452.17, of which $16,000 was self-funded. $8,000 was reported after April 29.

Contributions of $200:

Judy Clare French

Jennifer Roybal

Incumbent Eric Taylor reported a total of $23,043. Taylor received $3,300 from local companies including $500 from San Benito Sheet Metal Inc. and RJR Recycling, both owned by Robert Rodriguez, Black-Cooper-Sander Funeral Home, Greenwood Ford, and $1,000 from K&S Market Inc which is owned by the Klauer family (Karson Klauer served in the Hollister City Council). He also reported a $1,500 contribution after April 29 from the San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Contributions of $100:

Anothy Weir

Robert Knill

Candice Mancino

Niel and Gloria Volosing

Kathleen Gastrello

Silicon Cleaners

Debra Scherer

J.V. Picone III

Philip Fontino

Rajkovich Brothers LLP

Ellen Bell Campos

Jeffery Modic

Jerome Smith

Edward Nino

Printing & Promotions

Contributions of $150:

Jeffery Guerra and Lisa Nino Guerra

Contributions of $200:

David E. Grimes Company

Devon Ferry

Steven and Luanne Myers

Larry and Gail Shaw

Robert Nino

Robert Erickson

Tim Chiala

John Lemos

John Kunz

Contributions of $250:

Thomas Nino

Contributions of $300:

Carlos and Susan Rivera

Natalie Thompson

Contributions of $500:

Royal Elk Park Management

Paul Wattis Jr.

Michael and Tracy Nino

Stephen Taylor

Contributions of $750:

Robert E. Cain

Contributions of $1,000:

Shawn Herrera

District attorney

Challenger Joel Buckingham reported a total of $22,500. He contributed $800 in self-funding. Richard Buckingham and Lynne Buckingham of Walnut Creek each donated $4,900. Other $4,900 donors include Kathy Dassel of San Juan Bautista and John Gibson, a retired Washington superior court judge.

Contributions of $100:

Jerry Smith

Contributions of $250:

Ed Ortiz

Tony LoBue

Contribution of $500:

James Hann

Roger MacWilliamson

Incumbent Candice Hooper Mancino reported a total of $19,475. She received a $4,500 individual donation from Phyliss Hooper of Hollister and two $1,000 donations from Christin-T M Hooper of Michigan, and Salvadore and Rebecca Rubino of Hollister. K & S Market donated $1,000 and the San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association donated $1,500. Hooper Mancino reported $6,200 after April 29 including $3,000 from Joseph Mancino and $3,200 from Killie Nino.

Contribution of $100:

Ed and Margie Barrios

Eric Taylor

Mary Lou Nardo Coffelt and Bob Coffelt

William and Lisa Sutton

Brigit Fladager

Contribution of $250:

Tony LoBue

Richard K. and Linda Boomer

Richard Solano

Contribution of $300:

Natalie Thompson

Contribution of $500:

JP Stevens

Albie Jachimovicz

Sharon Aaron West

County supervisor

District 1

Incumbent Betsy Dirks reported $15,490.33. Her largest donations were $4,900 from Ted Davis and $2,500 from Shawn Herrera, both of Hollister. She reported a contribution of $1,000 from the Anzar Hills Democratic Club and $4,900 from SIEU 1423678 after April 29.

Contributions of $200:

Central Ag Supply, which is owned by former supervisor Jim Gillio ($241.31)

Contributions of $500:

Giacalone Management Inc.

Cassie Amaya of Hollister donated ($492.50)

Contributions of $1,000:

Gaye Valdez ($956.52)

Challenger Kim Hawk reported $10,087. Her largest contribution—$1,500—came from Ken McPhail of Sacramento. She received four $500 donations from Richard Sabbatini, Jerry and Suzanne Damn, Brent Sabbatini, and Kyle and Marissa Laubach. Hawk reported a self-loan of $2,000 after April 29.

Contributions of $100:

Timothy Dooling

Willis Dooling

Jim and Denise Prindville

Peggy and Eric DuTemple

Contributions of $200:

Raymond Mariottini

Donald and Tomi Marcus

Contributions of $250:

Robert Quaid ($240)

Mark and Eileen Tavares

Contributions of $300:

Carol Porteur

Kathy DeShane

Nancy Bozzo

Challenger Dom Zanger reported $7,340.37. His largest donations of $1,000 each were from Brenda Zanger and Casa de Fruta. The Zanger family owns Casa de Fruta.

Contributions of $100:

Rob Smith

Kimo Silva

Contributions of $400:

Gene Zanger

Challengers Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez and Sandra Patterson have no filing at this time.

Challenger Mark Starritt filed as having no contributions.

District 3

Rolan Resendiz reported $7,215.95. He received $857.55 from Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez. He received two loans from Nelda Escamilla totaling $2,197.30. He reported a loan of $1,000 from The Vault after April 29. The Vault is owned by Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez.

Contributions of $100:

Amelia Parsons

Perla Garcia

Jose Luis Servin

Ismael Miranda

Contributions of $200:

Esther Villarreal

Maria Lozeno

Elvia Skow

Victor Escamilla

Frances Breseda

Mindy Sotelo reported $22,586. Sotelo received $1,000 from the San Benito County Farm Bureau and $1,000 from Casa de Fruta. She received the maximum donation of $4,900 from Jami Pura and Luis Diaz, both of Hollister. The San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association contributed $1,500. Shawn Hererra of Hollister contributed $1,000. Solano reported $6,900 after April 29. $2,000 from Anzar Democratic Club and $4,900 from SEIU Local 521.

Contributions of $100:

Richard Bettencout

Mishel Thomas

Kris Waller

Adam Sotelo

Jennette Velasquez

Lauretta Avina

Rhonda Brown

Ale Valencia

Daniel Briones ($126)

Denise McAbee

Contributions of $200:

Donald Marcus

Patricia Stevens Thomas

Contributions of $250:

Robert Bernosky ($251)

Michael Graves

Greg Swett

Jim Gillio ($249)

Darin Hopkins

Diane Diaz Hopkins

Contributions of $500:

Geraldine Wright

Paul Carbone

Jae Eade

Eddie Alfaro has not filed at this time.

District 4

Tony Avilla has reported $2,399. His largest donation was $1,500 from A. J. Barragan of Hollister.

Contributions of $100:

Vivian Stubblefield

Contributions of $200:

Ed Huston

Angela Curro reported $12,202. She received two donations of $1,000 from Gary Filizetti and Shawn Herrera. San Benito Heating and Sheetmetal Inc. contributed $500. Curro reported $1,500 from SBC Deputy Sheriff’s Association

Contributions of $100:

Elia Betadal

Dave Ruprecht

Tesha Perry

Erica Rivas Hernanddez

Margie Barrios

Mary Lou Andrade

Contributions of $250:

Paul Manfuso

Ellen Campos

Salvatore Ruffino

Roger MacWilliamson

Randy Moen

Contributions of $300:

Natalie Thompson

Contributions of $500:

Theresa Dickson

Mark Poling

Michael Lodoen

Richard Della Maggiore

Elia Salinas reported $1,650 in contributions. She received $1,000 from Vincent Pryor of Hollister. (Salinas filed a handwritten report and BL made every effort to ensure correct spelling of names)

Contributions of $100:

Valerie Egland

Contributions of $250:

Catherine Scattini

