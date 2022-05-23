2022 primary election candidates raise over $100K

Candidates for local office have reported over $100,000 in campaign contributions during the period of Jan. 1 to April 23. Below is a breakdown from the San Benito County Election Department’s website. Total donation amount includes those reported after the April 23 period.
Beginning with the June 7 primary election, the largest sum an individual can donate to a candidate is $4,900.The deadline to report was April 29 and the penalty for reporting late is $10 per day.
County sheriff
Challenger Juan Guevara reported a total of $16,452.17, of which $16,000 was self-funded. $8,000 was reported after April 29.
Contributions of $200:
- Judy Clare French
- Jennifer Roybal
Incumbent Eric Taylor reported a total of $23,043. Taylor received $3,300 from local companies including $500 from San Benito Sheet Metal Inc. and RJR Recycling, both owned by Robert Rodriguez, Black-Cooper-Sander Funeral Home, Greenwood Ford, and $1,000 from K&S Market Inc which is owned by the Klauer family (Karson Klauer served in the Hollister City Council). He also reported a $1,500 contribution after April 29 from the San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Contributions of $100:
- Anothy Weir
- Robert Knill
- Candice Mancino
- Niel and Gloria Volosing
- Kathleen Gastrello
- Silicon Cleaners
- Debra Scherer
- J.V. Picone III
- Philip Fontino
- Rajkovich Brothers LLP
- Ellen Bell Campos
- Jeffery Modic
- Jerome Smith
- Edward Nino
- Printing & Promotions
Contributions of $150:
- Jeffery Guerra and Lisa Nino Guerra
Contributions of $200:
- David E. Grimes Company
- Devon Ferry
- Steven and Luanne Myers
- Larry and Gail Shaw
- Robert Nino
- Robert Erickson
- Tim Chiala
- John Lemos
- John Kunz
Contributions of $250:
- Thomas Nino
Contributions of $300:
- Carlos and Susan Rivera
- Natalie Thompson
Contributions of $500:
- Royal Elk Park Management
- Paul Wattis Jr.
- Michael and Tracy Nino
- Stephen Taylor
Contributions of $750:
- Robert E. Cain
Contributions of $1,000:
- Shawn Herrera
District attorney
Challenger Joel Buckingham reported a total of $22,500. He contributed $800 in self-funding. Richard Buckingham and Lynne Buckingham of Walnut Creek each donated $4,900. Other $4,900 donors include Kathy Dassel of San Juan Bautista and John Gibson, a retired Washington superior court judge.
Contributions of $100:
- Jerry Smith
Contributions of $250:
- Ed Ortiz
- Tony LoBue
Contribution of $500:
- James Hann
- Roger MacWilliamson
Incumbent Candice Hooper Mancino reported a total of $19,475. She received a $4,500 individual donation from Phyliss Hooper of Hollister and two $1,000 donations from Christin-T M Hooper of Michigan, and Salvadore and Rebecca Rubino of Hollister. K & S Market donated $1,000 and the San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association donated $1,500. Hooper Mancino reported $6,200 after April 29 including $3,000 from Joseph Mancino and $3,200 from Killie Nino.
Contribution of $100:
- Ed and Margie Barrios
- Eric Taylor
- Mary Lou Nardo Coffelt and Bob Coffelt
- William and Lisa Sutton
- Brigit Fladager
Contribution of $250:
- Tony LoBue
- Richard K. and Linda Boomer
- Richard Solano
Contribution of $300:
- Natalie Thompson
Contribution of $500:
- JP Stevens
- Albie Jachimovicz
- Sharon Aaron West
County supervisor
District 1
Incumbent Betsy Dirks reported $15,490.33. Her largest donations were $4,900 from Ted Davis and $2,500 from Shawn Herrera, both of Hollister. She reported a contribution of $1,000 from the Anzar Hills Democratic Club and $4,900 from SIEU 1423678 after April 29.
Contributions of $200:
- Central Ag Supply, which is owned by former supervisor Jim Gillio ($241.31)
Contributions of $500:
- Giacalone Management Inc.
- Cassie Amaya of Hollister donated ($492.50)
Contributions of $1,000:
- Gaye Valdez ($956.52)
Challenger Kim Hawk reported $10,087. Her largest contribution—$1,500—came from Ken McPhail of Sacramento. She received four $500 donations from Richard Sabbatini, Jerry and Suzanne Damn, Brent Sabbatini, and Kyle and Marissa Laubach. Hawk reported a self-loan of $2,000 after April 29.
Contributions of $100:
- Timothy Dooling
- Willis Dooling
- Jim and Denise Prindville
- Peggy and Eric DuTemple
Contributions of $200:
- Raymond Mariottini
- Donald and Tomi Marcus
Contributions of $250:
- Robert Quaid ($240)
- Mark and Eileen Tavares
Contributions of $300:
- Carol Porteur
- Kathy DeShane
- Nancy Bozzo
Challenger Dom Zanger reported $7,340.37. His largest donations of $1,000 each were from Brenda Zanger and Casa de Fruta. The Zanger family owns Casa de Fruta.
Contributions of $100:
- Rob Smith
- Kimo Silva
Contributions of $400:
- Gene Zanger
Challengers Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez and Sandra Patterson have no filing at this time.
Challenger Mark Starritt filed as having no contributions.
District 3
Rolan Resendiz reported $7,215.95. He received $857.55 from Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez. He received two loans from Nelda Escamilla totaling $2,197.30. He reported a loan of $1,000 from The Vault after April 29. The Vault is owned by Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez.
Contributions of $100:
- Amelia Parsons
- Perla Garcia
- Jose Luis Servin
- Ismael Miranda
Contributions of $200:
- Esther Villarreal
- Maria Lozeno
- Elvia Skow
- Victor Escamilla
- Frances Breseda
Mindy Sotelo reported $22,586. Sotelo received $1,000 from the San Benito County Farm Bureau and $1,000 from Casa de Fruta. She received the maximum donation of $4,900 from Jami Pura and Luis Diaz, both of Hollister. The San Benito County Deputy Sheriff’s Association contributed $1,500. Shawn Hererra of Hollister contributed $1,000. Solano reported $6,900 after April 29. $2,000 from Anzar Democratic Club and $4,900 from SEIU Local 521.
Contributions of $100:
- Richard Bettencout
- Mishel Thomas
- Kris Waller
- Adam Sotelo
- Jennette Velasquez
- Lauretta Avina
- Rhonda Brown
- Ale Valencia
- Daniel Briones ($126)
- Denise McAbee
Contributions of $200:
- Donald Marcus
- Patricia Stevens Thomas
Contributions of $250:
- Robert Bernosky ($251)
- Michael Graves
- Greg Swett
- Jim Gillio ($249)
- Darin Hopkins
- Diane Diaz Hopkins
Contributions of $500:
- Geraldine Wright
- Paul Carbone
- Jae Eade
Eddie Alfaro has not filed at this time.
District 4
Tony Avilla has reported $2,399. His largest donation was $1,500 from A. J. Barragan of Hollister.
Contributions of $100:
- Vivian Stubblefield
Contributions of $200:
- Ed Huston
Angela Curro reported $12,202. She received two donations of $1,000 from Gary Filizetti and Shawn Herrera. San Benito Heating and Sheetmetal Inc. contributed $500. Curro reported $1,500 from SBC Deputy Sheriff’s Association
Contributions of $100:
- Elia Betadal
- Dave Ruprecht
- Tesha Perry
- Erica Rivas Hernanddez
- Margie Barrios
- Mary Lou Andrade
Contributions of $250:
- Paul Manfuso
- Ellen Campos
- Salvatore Ruffino
- Roger MacWilliamson
- Randy Moen
Contributions of $300:
- Natalie Thompson
Contributions of $500:
- Theresa Dickson
- Mark Poling
- Michael Lodoen
- Richard Della Maggiore
Elia Salinas reported $1,650 in contributions. She received $1,000 from Vincent Pryor of Hollister. (Salinas filed a handwritten report and BL made every effort to ensure correct spelling of names)
Contributions of $100:
- Valerie Egland
Contributions of $250:
- Catherine Scattini
