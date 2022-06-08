2022 Primary Election: updated results

This article will be updated as data becomes available.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as data becomes available. Most recent update June 7 at 8:05 p.m.

The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on June 7.

The following results of the June 7 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here.

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here.

Governor (top 3)

Gavin Newsom: 774,062 votes (57.3%)

Brian Dahle: 248,148 votes (18.4%)

Jenny Rae Le Roux: 51,807 votes (3.8%)

Lieutenant Governor (top 3)

Eleni Kounalakis: 1,178,990 votes (56.6%)

Angela Underwood Jacobs: 377,742 votes (18.1%)

David Fennell: 238,018 votes (11.4%)

U.S. Senator (top 3)

Alex Padilla: 1,299,553 votes (58.1%)

Mark Meuser: 285,179 votes (12.8%)

Cordie Williams: 116,972 votes (5.2%)

U.S. Congress District 18

Zoe Lofgren: 21,034 votes (59.3%)

Peter Hernandez: 10,172 votes (28.7%)

Luis Acevedo-Arregin: 4,259 votes (12%)

State Assembly District 29

Robert Rivas: 14,913 votes (67.4%)

Stephanie Castro: 7,199 votes (32.6%)

Secretary of State (top 3)

Shirley Weber: 1,472, 476 votes (63.3%)

Rob Bernosky: 430,833 votes (18.5%)

Rachel Hamm: 211,302 votes (9.1%)

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 1 (short term-2 years)

Betsy Dirks: 341 votes (33.04%)

Don Zanger: 265 votes (25.68%)

Kim Hawk: 147 votes (14.24%)

Mark Starritt: 126 votes (12.21%)

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 95 votes (9.21%)

Sandra Patterson: 58 votes (5.62%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 3

Mindy Sotelo: 502 votes (61.29%)

Rolan Resendiz: 229 votes (27.96%)

Eddie Alfaro: 88 votes (10.74%)

San Benito County Supervisor District 4

Angela Curro: 616 votes (54.04%)

Elia Salinas: 225 votes (19.74%)

Tony Avilla: 299 votes (26.23%)

San Benito County District Attorney

Joel Buckingham: 2,507 votes (58.26%)

Candice Hooper: 1,796 votes (41.74%)

San Benito County Sheriff-Coroner