Kodi Fowles, Elliote Sparling, Joe Spencer and Vince Nino win their respective categories.

Miss San Benito Rodeo 2022 Brittany Moore and Senior Arena all around champion Vince Nino. Photo by David Westrick.

San Benito County Saddle Horse and Rodeo announced the winners of the 2022 competition. Kodi Fowles won the Junior Track all around, Elliote Sparling won the Junior Arena all around, Joe Spencer won the Senior Track all around and Vince Nino won the Senior Arena all around.

The rest of the results are below: