2023 Congressional Art Competition now open

The competition highlights high school artists from around the country.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta. He no longer represents San Benito County, which is now part of the 18th District and represented by Zoe Lofgren. Information on the art competition can be found on her website here.

U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta for the 19th District announced that submissions are now open for local high school students to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition. The competition highlights high school artists from around the country by displaying the winning entries in the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. Each member of Congress has the privilege of submitting one work of art from their congressional district for this exhibition. The deadline for submissions to the Office of Representative Panetta is April 21, 2023.

Beginning in 1982, the United States House of Representatives has sponsored the Congressional Art Competition for high school students across our nation. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition. High schools within the 19th Congressional District which comprises portions of Monterey, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and San Luis Obispo Counties are encouraged to participate.

“California’s 19th Congressional District is home to thousands of talented young artists seeking new outlets for self-expression and creativity,” said Rep. Panetta. “I’m proud to once again open submissions for the Congressional Art Competition to showcase the talents of our high school students, encourage artistic discovery, and ensure a piece of our communities represented in the United States Capitol. I’m looking forward to seeing the works of our young artists as we celebrate the important role of the arts in a well-rounded education and throughout our lives.”

Artwork entered in the contest must be original in execution, may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth, and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. Paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photographs are welcome. Winners will be determined using criteria based on originality, the skill of execution, excellence in the use of materials, and the conceptual strength of the project. For additional information on competition rules and regulations, visit here.