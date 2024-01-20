Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Five candidates are running for the 18th Congressional District, which consists of San Benito County and parts of Santa Clara, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Congress members serve a two-year term.

In the March 5 primary election, voters will be asked to choose one of the five candidates.

Peter Hernandez, 49, was born and raised in San Benito County. In 2018 Hernandez served as a county supervisor for one four-year term. Hernandez is also a small business owner.

BenitoLink: Why are you running for the 18th District seat?

Hernandez: Because I love where I was born and raised. I consider it a duty and honor to understand the Constitution and ensure there is true representation of the interests and the needs of my community.

What issues are most important to your district and if elected, how do you intend to handle them? Why are these issues most important?

Congressional District 18 is a unique district with one county, San Benito being the hub where 60% of our workforce benefit from, while having a beautiful rural and agricultural nature that feeds the world. Three issues come to mind, out-of-control growth, infrastructure issues and local job opportunities. I will work with the House of Representatives to ensure there is funding to address the infrastructure issues and economic development opportunities to support the preservation of this beautiful county. It will take a unique focus to preserve the rural nature of our community, have adequate job opportunities, economic vitality, and resources that preserve the safety and health of our county. I believe addressing these issues are key to keep us from being an urban extension of Santa Clara, which is also in this district.

San Benito County residents experienced severe flooding in 2022-23. As a representative in Washington, how will you ensure that resources and funding make it to victims of natural disasters, even if it’s on a smaller scale compared to other jurisdictions?

It seems there is consistently a weak support system for the resource counties in our district. When the Pajaro River flooded, many of our SBC residents also suffered loss with little to no help. Emergency response needs to be holistic and immediate since it’s not enough to respond with FEMA food and shelter response. There need to be subsidies to address insurance shortfalls that don’t fully restore hard-working residents’ homes, and livelihoods. I would strengthen our emergency response policies by directly funding local governments to include loss of home and business, with tax breaks to offset the cost of renovation and restoration of businesses and homes.

What are the pros and cons of the California High-Speed Rail system that would travel through the Central Valley and past San Benito County, in light of the project’s rising costs?

Historically, any project that is of a private conception has a higher chance of success. The reality is High Speed Rail has historically failed since the government bureaucracy that still requires payment for its planning services, engineering, and property buyouts will be handled in the most complicated and least cost-effective fashion. It needs to go to the public for a vote and a privatization of that whole process with simplified government oversight if it is to have any chance of fruition.

Rural counties such as San Benito are struggling to fund road repairs. In what ways will you help obtain funds for affected roads?

It’s time to create a stronger accountability process over the administrators of vital infrastructure. If we truly have concern over economic opportunity, local buy-in, and expediency, then it’s time to put intrastate dollars to work for not just interstate highways but main conduits in rural resource regions. San Benito County is a vital agricultural asset that feeds the world and needs to be treated that way by the federal government.

Many hospitals are struggling in the state, especially rural hospitals. What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to health care?

I would bring forward a piece of legislation I call the Preserve Rural America Act. For far too long resource counties have been undervalued and therefore underfunded. It provides the vital minerals, resources, food, and even water to not just the region but the country. What we San Benito County don’t have in urban development and economic infrastructure we make up for in precious mineral-rich farmland. Those resource counties need to receive vital support to restore local control, funding, administrative support, to preserve rural hospitals, and critical infrastructure for the health and safety of those vital regions. There needs to be a guaranteed full-service hospital in every one of those regions.

Luele N. Kifle, 33, is a disaster housing inspector/contractor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Born in Ethiopia, Kifle arrived in the U.S. at age 11.

BenitoLink: Why are you running for the 18th District seat?

Running for the 18th Congressional District seat is deeply personal and driven by three core reasons:

Challenging Self-Serving Politics: I’m stepping up because I’m tired of seeing politicians serve themselves, corporations, and their wealthy donors, rather than the people they’re elected to represent. It’s time for a shift back to a government that truly serves the public interest.

Representing the Forgotten and Underrepresented: My second reason is deeply personal. I want to fight for those who have been left behind, forgotten, struggling, and underrepresented—because I am one of those people. It’s painful to see people in my district, including myself, consistently voting for change but not seeing results. I aim to be the change and the voice for those who feel unheard.

Advocating for Progressive Policies for Community Betterment: Lastly, I am committed to fighting for progressive policies that will positively transform our community. I pledge to be a voice for everyone in my district, working nonstop every day to ensure that our community’s needs are met and that we move forward together.

My candidacy is about more than just politics; it’s about bringing real, meaningful change to our district, ensuring that every decision I make is for the betterment of our community as a whole.

What issues are most important to your district and, if elected, how do you intend to handle them? Why are these issues most important?

If elected, my primary focus will be on health care, affordable housing, the rising costs of gas and groceries, and immigration reform. I’m committed to ensuring accessible and affordable health care for all, tackling the housing crisis to provide more affordable options, addressing the financial strain caused by increasing living costs, and advocating for humane and comprehensive immigration reform. These issues are crucial as they directly affect the daily lives and well-being of our constituents, and I am dedicated to making meaningful changes in these areas to improve the quality of life for everyone in our district.

San Benito County residents experienced severe flooding in 2022-23. As a representative in Washington, how will you ensure that resources and funding make it to victims of natural disasters, even if it’s on a smaller scale compared to other jurisdictions?

As someone who has worked as a disaster housing inspector for FEMA since 2017, witnessing the aftermath of natural disasters across various states, I deeply understand the devastation these events can inflict on American lives. Having seen firsthand the impact on people who have lost everything, including their homes, I recognize the critical importance of swift government assistance. My commitment to the residents of San Benito County, who have faced severe flooding, is rooted in this personal experience. I will tirelessly advocate for federal aid and collaborate with state and local governments to ensure resources are distributed efficiently and equitably. My approach includes legislative action to support smaller communities in disaster relief, direct engagement with affected residents for tailored aid, and a focus on long-term resilience against future natural disasters. I am dedicated to maintaining transparency and accountability in the use of funds and will leverage partnerships with private and nonprofit sectors to enhance our community’s recovery and preparedness. My experience has shown me the vital role of government assistance in helping people rebuild their lives, and I am committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in the wake of such tragedies.

What are the pros and cons of the California High-Speed Rail system that would travel through the Central Valley and past San Benito County, in light of the project’s rising costs?

I see the potential in the California High-Speed Rail project. It promises economic growth, environmental benefits, and better connectivity. But let’s face it: the rising costs are a big concern. How are we going to fund this? Will we get federal assistance, or will it strain our state budget? And importantly, I’m worried about the possibility of increased taxes on Californians, especially those in our district. Many folks here are already struggling, and the last thing we need is to add to their financial burdens. It’s crucial to balance the project’s benefits with responsible financial planning that doesn’t unfairly impact our residents.

Rural counties such as San Benito are struggling to fund road repairs. In what ways will you help obtain funds for affected roads?

Here’s my comprehensive plan to address the road repair challenges in rural areas like San Benito County:

Aggressively Pursuing Grants: I’m committed to actively seeking and securing federal and state grants specifically earmarked for rural infrastructure improvements. It’s crucial that our district gets its fair share of these funds.

Fostering Public-Private Partnerships: I plan to build innovative partnerships with private entities. This strategy can bring in additional resources and expertise, lightening the financial burden on our taxpayers.

Utilizing Community Facility Funds: Advocating for the use of funds from programs like the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program for road repairs is a priority. We must leverage every available resource for the benefit of our district.

Exploring Environmental Impact Fees: I’ll look into using fees from larger infrastructure projects to support our road repair needs. It’s about smart resource allocation for the greatest community impact.

Supporting Local Funding Initiatives: Where necessary, I’ll explore local funding solutions like bonds, ensuring they have strong community support and are implemented fairly and equitably.

My goal is to combine these strategies effectively to ensure sustainable and adequate funding for road repairs that will improve safety and connectivity in our rural communities. It’s about practical solutions, relentless advocacy, and ensuring our district’s infrastructure meets the needs of its residents.

Many hospitals are struggling in the state, especially rural hospitals. What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to health care?

Ensuring free and quality health care for everyone in my district is not just a priority, it’s a passion of mine. If elected, this will be at the top of my agenda. I’m committed to increasing health care access by building more hospitals and clinics in rural areas and reducing wait times. I also plan to encourage young people to enter the medical profession by offering scholarships and financial incentives, especially for those willing to work in state or county health care facilities. Addressing the high cost of medical education and the shortage of health care facilities in rural areas are key issues for me. This is about caring for our community and ensuring everyone has timely access to the health care they need.

Charlene Concepcion Nijmeh, 50, is the chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area. Born in San Jose, Nijmeh is the mother of five.

BenitoLink: Why are you running for the 18th District seat?

I never aspired to run for Congress, but in January 2023 Rep. Zoe Lofgren demanded that I sign away the rights, freedoms, and sovereignty of my Tribe’s children—in exchange for her agreeing to support legislation that would have ostensibly affirmed our federal status. At the urging of my council, I rejected that extortionate demand. The days of people taking more rights away from Indigenous communities is over.

After 40 years of being ignored, silenced, and politically erased, it became evident that our politicians do not represent the community they were elected to represent. Special interests have corrupted our system of government. The influence they have over our politicians is silencing not only my tribe’s voice but also the voices of all those marginalized communities which cannot afford expensive lobbyists or campaign donations.

Running for Congress is a daunting undertaking, but I feel the weight of history demanding this of me. It’s an existential issue for my people—and it’s an urgent issue for my neighborhoods, and my community, which continues to struggle with unaffordable housing, the unhoused crisis, the crime crisis, and basic quality of life issues, and I’m determined to deliver justice. I am blessed in so many ways, I owe this to my people and I pray for the courage to speak the truths that bring justice to all people.

What issues are most important to your district and, if elected, how do you intend to handle them? Why are these issues most important?

Homeownership should not be a luxury reserved for the privileged few.

For many of our young people, the American Dream of homeownership doesn’t exist anymore. I’m going to fight like hell to make housing affordable again—and that requires building millions of new homes, so that we have the supply of housing that our economy demands.

Upon my election to Congress, I will be introducing the Housing Supply and Affordability Act (HSAA), with the aim of building millions and millions of new homes across the country. This will alleviate our housing shortage and these outrageous prices will begin to fall.

My plan will reward municipalities that up-zone already developed urban areas to accommodate higher density development and new affordable units, with very substantial block grants of federal funds that can be used to fund necessary infrastructure improvements to mass transit, streetscapes and sewers, for instance.

The HSAA also calls for new federal funding to address the chronically homeless and mentally ill. Funds for supportive housing will be made available to construct and operate deeply affordable dormitory style housing, complete with “wrap-around” social services on site.

The legislation would also make some federal lands available near small cities in rural areas to enable the “tiny house” trend that has been growing in popularity. Making plots available for new manufactured, modular or mobile housing will alleviate demand pressures in rural communities that are also facing supply constraints. In California, this would create badly needed housing opportunities for farmworkers and transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals.

At the same time, Rep. Zoe Lofgren is implementing an opposing policy.

In 2018, she voted against transferring federal infrastructure to the control of state and local governments, which could have addressed housing shortages, especially in rural communities. If unused federal buildings and federal lands could be used by local authorities, it would go a long way to empowering local governments to construct needed housing units.

According to Route Fifty, there are 8,000 vacant federal buildings–schools, nursing homes, military installations, etc.—in the United States that could be used for resettling the homeless or for other social needs. According to the Los Angeles Times, the federal government has 770,000 vacant buildings on its balance sheet, with an annual budget of $1.7 billion spent on their maintenance. For decades, the government has been unable to solve this problem due to excessive bureaucratic complexities. Many agencies do not know which real estate belongs to them and what to do with it.

As of August 2023, there were 577,000 homeless people in the U.S. The number of homeless has increased by 11% over the last year. A potential solution to the problem could be a bill transferring federal real estate to state and local governments, but Zoe Lofgren voted against it in 2018.

You can read my full plan at CharleneForCongress.com.

San Benito County residents experienced severe flooding in 2022-23. As a representative in Washington, how will you ensure that resources and funding make it to victims of natural disasters, even if it’s on a smaller scale compared to other jurisdictions?

FEMA has not functioned well for many years, so it’s very important that we have a congresswoman whose office is responsive to local residents and local concerns—so that when there is a disaster and you are in need, she picks up the phone. I’m going to be there for you, in your moment of need. And I’m going to be banging on the door of FEMA’s executive director to make sure that you have what you need as soon as possible.

Rep. Lofgren is not responsive. She has her head in the nonsense of the national political games that the parties play, and she has been entirely unresponsive to her constituents. As the Chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, she didn’t return my relentless phone calls to her office for five years.

What are the pros and cons of the California High-Speed Rail system that would travel through the Central Valley and past San Benito County, in light of the project’s rising costs?

When I’m in Washington, I’m going to deliver big, bold, beautiful infrastructure projects that future generations of Californians will be proud of, and that taxpayers will appreciate. I am committed to securing federal money to extend Caltrain commuter service beyond Gilroy all the way to Hollister, Salinas and Santa Cruz, with stations in Watsonville and San Juan Bautista. The railroad infrastructure already exists today, and stations can be built cheaply. The traffic congestion is serious along Hwy 101, so there is certainly a sufficient volume of commuters that would support the service.

This project will improve folks’ access to employment opportunities in San Jose and Silicon Valley, it will reduce commute times, and it will make it easier for San Jose residents to get to the beach.

In contrast to Gov. Newsom’s high speed rail project, it will be inexpensive, easy to execute, and it will provide far more economic benefits to San Benito residents.

Rural counties such as San Benito are struggling to fund road repairs. In what ways will you help obtain funds for affected roads?

There is much that a congresswoman can do to help San Benito County, and I’m determined to deliver the type of economic progress that the community is looking for. Of course, I will fight for the federal funds that will improve the condition of our roadways.

On the campaign trail for the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of listening. I’m hearing that San Benito County residents want more job opportunities, but like me, also want to preserve our open spaces and protect our environment. So long term, we need to figure out how to expand the local tax base so that the county and local governments have the resources to provide us with impeccable roads, great schools and strong public services.

I think the best way to achieve that is with a very focused, deliberate economic development strategy that is focused on eco-tourism. There are few places as beautiful as San Benito and Monterey counties. We should be a huge destination for everything from hang-gliding to trailways for dirt bikes and off-road sports vehicles.

One thing I’d like to accomplish is to make Pinnacles National Park the flagship of the National Park system. I will work with local business owners and Chamber of Commerce organizations to develop this plan—so that local businesses and local families benefit most.

Many hospitals are struggling in the state, especially rural hospitals. What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to health care?

I support universal single payer health care, which I will fight for relentlessly. Every American should have access to care, like nearly every other industrialized nation in the world. It is infuriating that we send billions of dollars around the world every year to help fund nations that already have free universal healthcare for their citizens. We have sent $280 billion to Israel since 1948, and we’ve sent them $15 billion more this month. They have free health care.

What are we doing? How have we gotten our priorities as a nation so messed up?

Not only is this a moral issue—the economy benefits from a healthier and more productive workforce. It makes all the sense in the world, and the American public wants it. History demands it.

Zoe Lofgren, 76, is a mother and grandmother. She is the incumbent in this race and has served in Congress since 1995.

BenitoLink: Why are you running for the 18th District seat?

I am dedicated to public service, and I am running to continue representing my country and the people who live in the 18th District. As someone who grew up in a blue-collar family and the first in my family to go to college, my commitment is to ensure that people in families like mine have at least as good an opportunity as was offered to me. During a critical time for our country and our communities, I want to continue defending our U.S. Constitution and democracy, while also working to promote economic equity and entrepreneurship, combat climate change, reform our broken immigration system, advocate for human and equal rights, protect our local ag industry, support housing that working families can afford, and boost childcare and educational opportunities for everyone.

What issues are most important to your district and, if elected, how do you intend to handle them? Why are these issues most important?

Economic Prosperity, Resiliency, & Opportunity: Directly following the deadliest pandemic in 100 years and bouts of high inflation, our local communities experienced severe flooding, and many families are struggling. I hear from people who live in all parts of CA-18 about their concerns about the cost of food and housing. That’s why I’m focused on facilitating economic growth and, as the top Democrat on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, am constantly involved in bipartisan efforts to uplift the American workforce in the 21st Century economy.

Democracy: I carry a copy of the U.S. Constitution with me every day, and I firmly believe in the promise of our Democratic Republic. If America doesn’t have our democracy, we will not have the tools to address any of the other challenges that we face. And there are currently very real threats to our system of government. As a former member of the House January 6th Select Committee and current Member of the House Judiciary Committee, I am raising my voice about these threats and the importance of our laws, truth, justice, and following the results of free and fair elections.

Future for our Children & Grandchildren: I prioritize innovation, clean energy, ending gun violence, and reforming our broken immigration system for the sake of future generations. Whether you’re talking to farmworkers in the more rural part of our district or first-generation immigrant families in the city, you hear gripes about our country’s unworkable immigration system. One of my top legislative priorities is reforming this broken system. The economic and cultural benefits of immigration to the U.S. are substantial and uncontroverted, but our immigration system has not undergone meaningful change in decades. Regarding innovation, if America does not embrace forward-leaning policies that spur the development of new technologies, our country will fall behind. Likewise, we must take on the serious threat of climate change and move our country toward a clean energy future. And lastly, all of that will be for naught if we do not work to curb the ongoing gun violence that plagues our communities.

San Benito County residents experienced severe flooding in 2022-23. As a representative in Washington, how will you ensure that resources and funding make it to victims of natural disasters, even if it’s on a smaller scale compared to other jurisdictions?

Members of Congress play an important role in supporting the victims of natural disasters, specifically by helping activate the resources of the federal government, as well as by working on resiliency efforts to prevent future damage. Directly after the different sets of storms, I toured the impacted areas multiple times, including meeting with flood victims (and even introducing a Pajaro woman to President Biden in Watsonville), providing families with relevant and multilingual government resources, and advocating for fast and continued federal support. That included leading the entire bipartisan California congressional delegation in supporting both of California’s requests for Major Disaster Declarations.

Regarding resiliency, prior to and since the storms, I’ve been working with local leaders and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to accelerate construction of the federally authorized project to repair Pajaro River levees and to provide emergency repairs. I also have supported and will continue to support infrastructure modernization and hardening projects that are much-needed across the region.

In addition to flooding the town of Pajaro and damaging homes and businesses across the region, the atmospheric rivers caused significant flooding of the Central Coast’s highly-productive agricultural land. Many local producers lost crops and/or entire growing seasons, and the storms caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. I have been and will continue to fight for funding to provide relief and support to producers as they still recover.

What are the pros and cons of the California High-Speed Rail system that would travel through the Central Valley and past San Benito County, in light of the project’s rising costs?

I believe that it makes sense to invest in the California High-Speed Rail system because of the potential economic and environmental benefits it will have for our district, state, and the country. High-speed rail greatly shortens transportation times—saving people both time and money—in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and increase America’s energy independence.

I know there are serious and real concerns, including in the Central Valley and San Benito County, about keeping the cost of the project down and protecting the interests of taxpayers. As such, I continue to closely monitor the status of the project and relay my constituents’ concerns if and when they come in, including those regarding potential noise pollution, alignment decisions, and neighborhood intrusions.

Rural counties such as San Benito are struggling to fund road repairs. In what ways will you help obtain funds for affected roads?

In the Democratic majority in the 117th Congressional session, I worked on and voted in favor of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is already providing substantial benefits to communities in our district and across California. As infrastructure funding is being allocated, I am working closely with local governments to make sure we see our fair share—and it is my commitment, too, for San Benito County whenever eligible federal opportunities emerge. I have a successful track record of facilitating partnerships (at all levels of government, as well as with the private sector) to ensure road repair projects (and similar transportation-related efforts) are fully funded and completed.

Many hospitals are struggling in the state, especially rural hospitals. What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to health care?

Rural hospitals and clinics across California and the country are struggling, specifically with funding, and communities are at risk of losing access to care. In 2021, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, I voted for the American Rescue Plan, in part because it included funding for rural health centers. More than 3,000 providers in California received nearly $500 million. Is that everything? No, but it was a helpful infusion when most needed. I now continue to support programs that will provide needed investments but, unfortunately, House Republicans are focused on limiting funding pools and, thus, access to health care.

In San Benito County, I have been tracking the fiscal emergency at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, which has been at risk of closing. This is troubling, as it is the only hospital in the area that serves many San Benito County communities. Along with my staff, I keep an ongoing dialogue with the executives to learn of the latest fiscal efforts, plans, and third-party negotiations, and have sent correspondence and made connections to further help alleviate the hospital’s significant financial hardship. Above all, I think it’s vital that discussions are focused on how important this hospital is to San Benito County—the idea that you would have to drive up all the way to St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy to receive care is not acceptable, and I will continue to stay in the loop and make sure access to care isn’t hamstrung.

Lawrence Milan, 32, was born and raised in San Jose. Milan works in community outreach.

BenitoLink: Why are you running for the 18th District seat?

I am running for CA-18 because I believe that this district deserves someone that is reflective of current demographics and who really understands the challenges and strengths of the community. I want to see progressive change to a region that has historically been left behind. I want to represent those who have worked countless hours in the sun. I want to represent those families that are struggling to build wealth, not because of merit, but due to circumstance. I want to represent the child who dares to dream but worries those dreams will not come true. I am the son of a migrant farmworker and I have seen how stressful and hard life can be for many. It would be my honor to work for this community in Congress.

What issues are most important to your district and, if elected, how do you intend to handle them? Why are these issues most important?

The singular most important issue is health care. Communities cannot thrive if they are not given effective and accessible health care options. From a federal level, we can use Medicare to provide health care for all, regardless of status. This would take away our need for health care through employment, which is stressful and not stable for many. By bringing federal funding to cover health care costs, this will help free up money for families to use for other critical items such as groceries, clothes, etc. By being able to support themselves more, less people would become homeless due to medical debt. Health care is a human right and this topic would be my No. 1 priority in office.

San Benito County residents experienced severe flooding in 2022-23. As a representative in Washington, how will you ensure that resources and funding make it to victims of natural disasters, even if it’s on a smaller scale compared to other jurisdictions?

I would guarantee that counties with recurring climate issues would have access to funding without a state of emergency being declared or before FEMA is called in. This would allow local leadership to allocate funds quickly and efficiently. Directing from a local level hastens each community’s ability to prepare, respond and repair. I believe FEMA should expand their hazard mitigation assistance program because this would allow for more proactive intervention. What is needed, immediately, is climate change legislation. Scientists have told the world that last year was the hottest on record. The increase in flooding is another example of the high cost of climate change to our communities. These warming temperatures, floods and fires will continue to bring devastating climate events to our community, including displacement.

What are the pros and cons of the California High-Speed Rail system that would travel through the Central Valley and past San Benito County, in light of the project’s rising costs?

Pros for the high speed rail are immense. In a state that is almost impossible to traverse without a car, a high speed rail system would allow more people to commute within the state, which in turn makes it more accessible. This potentially would encourage less cars on the road and help with efforts to combat climate change. The project will also create jobs and if leveraged correctly, municipalities can use this to drive tourism. All this goes to helping grow the economies of many counties in California.

The main drawback of the project is the high price tag. Though this is a concern, we need to look at the project as a service, an investment in the future that will pay back what it costs to build. With continued federal investment it will be an amazing service for all involved.

Rural counties such as San Benito are struggling to fund road repairs. In what ways will you help obtain funds for affected roads?

Somewhere in the system there is a roadblock that is preventing rural counties from getting the critical funds to improve and maintain the roads. I view my position as finding out what that block is, addressing it in order to get the funds moving and then working to see how this can be prevented in the future. The rural counties need a strong advocate. The district representative can’t just focus on the more urban areas. My job is to support all aspects of the county. The 18th District deserves to be included in all major legislation. I can provide better representation and advocacy by showing how important these areas are to the country.

Many hospitals are struggling in the state, especially rural hospitals. What will you do to ensure rural communities have access to health care?

I believe that healthcare is a right and that means that no matter where you live you need access to health care. To ensure that rural communities have access to health care, I would first work with community leaders to learn more about their unique needs and why rural hospitals are struggling. Is it lack of access, transportation, education, or lack of trust in the system? This includes what access to health care looks like for these communities. I will then continue to work within these communities to ensure access to health care is achieved. This partnership with our rural communities is important for the success of the program, especially in the long run. I would also work on ensuring that more federal funds go to these rural areas. Also, if we move to a single-payer health care system we can remove for-profit hospitals. We should be building more city-, county- and state-run hospitals that put patient care first and are not worried about maximizing profits. We have to move away from a capitalistic platform and move toward a system that benefits community and builds equity.

