32nd Annual Red Ribbon 3K, 5K Run returns Oct. 22

The City of Hollister Parks and Recreation Department and the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department announced they are hosting the 32nd Annual 5k/3k Red Ribbon Run Oct. 22 starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration closes Oct. 21.

This year’s theme is Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.

The news release said this annual run/walk aims to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol in our community.

“Everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free!” the release said.

It added all youth, adults, parents, families and organizations in our community are encouraged to participate in this Red Ribbon Run/walk and spread the word to family and friends about the importance of being healthy and drug free!

The event includes options to register for the competitive 5K race or the 3K fun run/walk. Participants are encouraged to wear red and send a message to stay drug free.

To register please visit 2022 — 32nd Red Ribbon 3K & 5K Run — Race Roster — Registration, Marketing, Fundraising or also visit our home page at webtrac.hollister.ca.gov