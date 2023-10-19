Information provided by Hollister Parks & Recreation
The City of Hollister Parks & Recreation department and the San Benito County Behavioral Health department present the 33rd annual Red Ribbon 3K & 5K Run/Walk and Festival. This annual run/ walk aims to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol in our community while benefiting prevention efforts in our local schools. Sign up for a competitive 5K run or register for the 3K fun run /walk with your family or dog. We encourage our community to wear red and send a message to stay drug free. Check-in begins at 8am. Free Registration is available for runners who need financial support.Booths with a wide variety of information on health, especially mental health will be there, as well as a variety of food vendors. For more information and to register visit HTTPS://RB.GY/J6CH6
“El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la ciudad de Hollister y el departamento de Salud Conductual del Condado de San Benito presentan la 33.ª Cinta Roja carrera/caminata de 3K y 5K y Festival. Esta carrera/caminata anual tiene como objetivo crear conciencia sobre los peligros de las drogas y el alcohol en nuestra comunidad y al mismo tiempo beneficiar los esfuerzos de prevención en nuestras escuelas locales. Regístrese para una carrera competitiva de 5 km o regístrese para la divertida carrera/caminata de 3 km con su familia o su perro. Alentamos a nuestra comunidad a vestirse de rojo y enviar un mensaje para mantenerse libre de drogas. El check-in comienza a las 8 a.m. La inscripción gratuita está disponible para los corredores que necesitan apoyo financiero. Habrá stands con una amplia variedad de información sobre salud, especialmente salud mental, así como una variedad de vendedores de alimentos. Para obtener más información y registrarse, visite HTTPS://RB.GY/J6CH6