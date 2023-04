The earthquake was felt throughout San Benito County and surrounding areas.

USGS map of areas where the shaking was felt.

On April 4, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported on the Calaveras Fault in Tres Pinos. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 3:23 p.m. at a depth of 5.7 miles.

The earthquake was felt throughout San Benito County and surrounding areas.

In case you missed it, BenitoLink published frequently asked questions about earthquakes earlier this year when 12 earthquakes were recorded near Tres Pinos within a 30-hour span.