On Oct. 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported 8.7 miles east of Seven Trees, near San Jose. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 11:42 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles.

Five minutes later a 3.1 earthquake was reported 9.3 miles from Seven Trees and had a depth of 3.8 miles.

The earthquake was also felt in San Benito County.