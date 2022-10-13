5th Annual Halloween Trick or Treat Street returns

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Information provided by the Hollister Recreation Department

The Hollister Recreation Department announced Trick or Treat Streets will take place Oct. 31 in downtown Hollister on San Benito Street between South and Fourth streets. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

“Come experience all the fun Halloween festivities right here in downtown Hollister,” the release said.

To participate in the costume contest, register online at WEBTRAC.HOLLISTER.CA.GOV

The release Trick or Treat Streets is a safe and child friendly event and that costumes are highly recommended but not required. The first 1000 participants will receive an official Treat Street bag filled with goodies!!!

Sponsors of the event are A+ Tutoring, Advantage Truss, Brent Redmond Transportation, California Mutual Insurance, Casa de Fruta, Central Ag Supply, Community Food Bank of San Benito, Greg Franco, Hollister ACE, Hollister Fire Department, Hollister Police Department, Hollister Super, JM Interior, K&S Properties, Marich Chocolates, Pride Conveyance Systems, Shawn P. Herrera Foundation and VFW Post 9242.