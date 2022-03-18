A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits San Benito County

Three other earthquakes recorded near Pinnacles this week.

On March 18, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported 13 miles west-northwest of New Idria. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 8:16 a.m. at a depth of 9.8 miles.

Law enforcement reported no damages.

This week three other earthquakes were reported in the county with a 3.1 magnitude or higher, all occurring about 4 miles northwest of Pinnacles. The largest earthquake was reported March 13 at 8:51 p.m. with a 4.1 magnitude. A 3.2 earthquake was recorded just seconds prior to that. The following day at 4:09 a.m. a 3.1 magnitude earthquake also shook San Benito County.