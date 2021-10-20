A 3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes San Benito County

Two other smaller earthquakes hit the same area.

It appears San Benito County residents are getting a reminder from nature about the international ShakeOut Day to be held on Oct. 21 with a 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Oct. 20. The earthquake was 7.5 miles south of Tres Pinos.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) two other earthquakes also struck the same area within five hours, half a mile of each other.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded at 1:57 a.m. was the second of the three. The first earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 was also recorded 7.5 miles south of Tres Pinos at 1:52 a.m. The third earthquake was 8.1 miles south of Tres Pinos with a magnitude of 2.6 at 7:07 a.m.

We need your help. Support local, independent news. BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.