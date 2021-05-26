A day in the life of a Baler student-athlete: Clare Skardoutos

The video series illustrates what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

This video was produced by San Benito High School seniors, Julia Hicks and Clare Skardoutos.

Clare Skardoutos is a senior at San Benito High School and volleyball athlete. In the video, she shares a typical day in her life.

Skardoutos will be attending California State University, San Marcos where she plans to major in business administration.

“Being a SBHS student-athlete has impacted my life in so many ways, from learning leadership skills, teamwork, and time management,” Skardoutos said. “Also, by being a student-athlete I have learned to appreciate all the connections and friends I have made along the way. I am forever grateful for my time being a SBHS student-athlete and I wouldn’t trade my last four years for anything.”

The video, part of a ten-part series, was produced by Julia Hicks, a senior at San Benito High School and a participant in BenitoLink’s internship program. She provided suggestions to athletes on what they should focus their video on and then edited the videos on her cell phone with a simple application. Hicks is a track and field athlete and co-editor in chief of the school yearbook.

Hicks will be attending the Honors College at Boise State University this fall and plans on majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.

Following a summer and fall internship with BenitoLink in 2020, she produced the videos that feature Baler athletes from different sports as an extension of her yearbook class and as a way to get student-athletes motivated during quarantine. She said the overall goal of the series is to illustrate what it means to be a student athlete at San Benito High School.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

