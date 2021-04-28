A day in the life of a Baler student-athlete: Julia Hicks

The video series illustrates what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

This is the first of a series of videos produced by Julia Hicks

Julia Hicks is a senior at San Benito High School. She is a track and field athlete, co-editor in chief of the school yearbook and Associated Student Body’s historian.

She will be attending the Honors College at Boise State University this fall and plans on majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism. Hicks is also a 4th degree black belt master in Mixed Martial Arts at Ernie Reyes’ West Coast World Martial Arts Association.

Following a summer internship with BenitoLink in 2020, she produced 10 videos that feature Baler athletes from different sports through her yearbook class as a way to get student-athletes motivated during quarantine. She said the overall goal of the series is to illustrate what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

“I enjoy creating these videos as a way to highlight at the many amazing athletes at the high school,” Hicks said.

