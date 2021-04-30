A day in the life of a Baler student-athlete: Mack Richards

The video series illustrates what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

Mack Richards is a senior at San Benito High School and a cross country athlete. In the video, he shares what a typical day in his life.

He will be attending Brigham Young University where he plans to major in mechanical engineer.

“Being a student athlete at SBHS has given me a great environment to grow and improve in, and it has taught me the importance of hard work, goal setting and supporting those around us,” Richards said.

The video, part of a ten-part series, was produced by Julia Hicks, a senior at San Benito High School. She is a track and field athlete and co-editor in chief of the school yearbook.

Hicks will be attending the Honors College at Boise State University this fall and plans on majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.

Following a summer internship with BenitoLink in 2020, she produced the videos that feature Baler athletes from different sports through her yearbook class as a way to get student-athletes motivated during quarantine. She said the overall goal of the series is to illustrate what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

