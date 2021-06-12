A day in the life of a Baler student-athlete: Ramon Duran

The video series illustrates what it means to be a student-athlete at San Benito High School.

Ramon Duran running the 110m hurdles during his track meet at Christopher High School. Photo curtesy of Julia Hicks.

This video was produced by San Benito High School seniors Julia Hicks and Ramon Duran.

Ramon Duran is a senior at San Benito High School and a track and field, and water polo athlete. In the video, he shares a typical day in his life.

Duran will be attending Monterey Peninsula College, where he plans to major in business.

“Being a student athlete at San Benito High School has allowed me to make new friends, develop new skills, and create goals to strive for which has been a significant impact on my life,” Duran said.

The video, part of a ten-part series, was produced by Julia Hicks, a senior at San Benito High School and a participant in BenitoLink’s internship program. She provided suggestions to athletes on what they should focus their video on and then edited the videos on her cell phone with a simple application. Hicks is a track and field athlete and co-editor in chief of the school yearbook.

Hicks will be attending the Honors College at Boise State University this fall and plans on majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.

Following a summer and fall internship with BenitoLink in 2020, she produced the videos that feature Baler athletes from different sports as an extension of her yearbook class and as a way to get student-athletes motivated during quarantine. She said the overall goal of the series is to illustrate what it means to be a student athlete at San Benito High School.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

