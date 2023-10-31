Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Halloween is a time for candy, trick-or-treating and costumes, but also safety.

There are many precautions one can take to have a safe night out while enjoying the festivities. According to SafeKids.org and KidsHealth.org, parents and children can make the night safer with strategies that include adding reflective tape to costumes and staying in a group.

Ways to make costumes safer:

Adding a glow-in-the-dark or reflective tape to the costume and the candy bag

Giving children glow sticks or flashlights to carry

Selecting a costume that is not oversized, to prevent falls

Selecting a light-colored costume will be seen better at night

Choosing face paint over masks so as not to obstruct a child’s vision

Putting a name tag with a cell phone number on a child’s costume, in case they get lost

When trick-or-treating, be aware of drivers and pedestrians:

Look left and right when crossing the street, don’t assume cars will stop for pedestrians

Walk on sidewalks or paths, and if you can’t, walk facing traffic

Look out for cars that are turning or backing up

Teach children to be aware of their surroundings and not run into the street or between parked cars

For older children who go out on their own:

Have a planned route

Go out with a group and carry a cell phone

Go to houses that have porch lights on and don’t go into strangers’ homes or cars

Once you’re home with a bag full of candy:

Check all the candy and treats to make sure they are sealed

Throw out any candy that is torn, has holes or spoiled

Before eating the treats, have children wash their hands, and after eating brush their teeth

Keep track of how many treats children received; store the treats anywhere but their bedrooms

