Information provided by Accelerated Achievement Academy. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

With 99% of state results tabulated, Hollister School District’s Accelerated Achievement Academy (AAA) has great preliminary 2023 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) scores to share with families and the community.

The CAASPP exam is California’s and the federal government’s top measure of student achievement. The CAASPP System is designed to give information to teachers, students, and their families about what students know and are able to do. It also indicates whether

students are on track to be ready for success in college or career when they graduate from high school (nationally).

CAASPP results are the best measure we have to gauge student achievement and evaluate how well we did as a school. Traditionally AAA is a top 100 state school leader in achievement scores and we are happy to share that we did exceptionally well in 2023!

Overall AAA ELA scores grew +10 percentage points. Math grew +12 percentage points. Campus wide AAA students are 85% Advanced or Proficient in ELA. 80% Advanced or Proicient in Math!

We are ecstatic to share that AAA is rapidly closing the gap between its pre and post Pandemic CAASPP achievement scores! AAA’s growth/performance far exceeds state and national performance in closing the learning gaps caused by the Pandemic’s educational disruption. AAA cohort percentage advanced and proficient scores by grade level:



More about AAA

The Accelerated Achievement Academy (AAA) is a challenging National Blue Ribbon School all Hollister students can apply to attend. Over the years AAA has proven itself to be an extraordinary 4th-8th learning environment for students and a caring partner to our families and community. But AAA is not resting on credentials or awards!

Everyday AAA teachers use evidence based professional development and instructional practices to grow HSD students even more! We have embraced Project Based Learning (PBL) school-wide and are daily pushing students for deeper and more complex understandings of the world and their place in it. We only assign 90 minutes of homework a day (60 min. of practice and 30 min. of pleasure reading) and use the

best research based instruction and assessment practices in education.

The AAA staff is deeply committed to growing students into kind and compassionate individuals. We build student relational skills to raise the social and emotional capacity of every student. Our school trained to strengthen student connections to each other and their teachers. Each classroom builds a Social Contract (agreement of behavior) that inspires us all to be our best selves inside and outside the classroom.

Everyday we strive to be better partners with our families and community. We work closely with our Parent Club to send our students to world class learning centers and cultural institutions to expand their horizons. We build strong and enduring partnerships with local businesses and San Benito High School.

The future of AAA is bright. Our students, families, teachers and community celebrate each student’s potential to grow even more! We work together to ensure that AAA becomes one of the best schools in the world.