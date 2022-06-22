Affordable Connectivity Program available to eligible county residents

The program provides discounts to families and households struggling to afford internet service.

Information provided by the Community Services & Workforce Development

The Community Services and Workforce Development announced residents can apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts to families and households struggling to afford internet service. The program is funded by the Federal Communications Commission.

The release said the Affordable Connectivity Program provides:

Up to $30/month discount for broadband service

Up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

The release states a household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program

Participates in one of these assistance programs: SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits Lifeline

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income based)



Residents who are interested in enrolling must:

Go to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an application or print out a mail-in application; and Contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

The release said some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete and that eligible households must apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.

Call 877-384-2575 or find more information about the Affordable Connectivity Program at fcc.gov/ACP

For a Consumer FAQ and other program resources click here.