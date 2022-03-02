Agencies in San Benito County finalizing 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan

Hazard mitigation plans provide communities the opportunity to think deliberately about the greatest vulnerabilities in the community.

Photo of Red Cross volunteer walking through the flooded areas of Hollister during the Winter 2017 floods. Provided by Red Cross.

Information provided by the Office of Emergency Services and the City of Hollister

The Office of Emergency Services announced San Benito County, the City of Hollister, the City of San Juan Bautista, San Benito County Water District, and Sunnyslope County Water District are in the process of finalizing the 2022 San Benito County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

According to the press release, hazard mitigation describes the actions taken to lessen the impact of disasters on people, property, economies, and the environment.

“Hazard mitigation plans provide communities the opportunity to think deliberately about the greatest vulnerabilities in the community and existing capacity to mitigate disaster impacts, and then plan to address identified issues through incremental, achievable projects,” the release said.

It added that at this stage, the plan has received a comprehensive update through a year-long interactive planning process. This plan is available for public review.

“Collecting feedback is a crucial step to ensure the final plan aligns with the values, interests, and priorities of your community,” the release said.

The City of Hollister said in a separate press release that the feedback form (https://forms.gle/ wLx397bTHj8reNZv5) will be live until March 28, 2022.

“Before beginning the survey, please take a moment to download and review a copy of the draft San Benito County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan,” the city said. “This marks the final opportunity for you to provide input on the plan before it is finalized and submitted to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

The Hazard Mitigation Plan can be found here.