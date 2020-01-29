Aging and Long-Term Care Commission to host candidate forum

The forum will focus on issues important to seniors, people with disabilities and related topics on aging.

This article was contributed by Deanna Trinidad, long-term care ombudsman program coordinator at Advocacy, Inc.

The Aging and Long-Term Care Commission of San Benito County is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Hollister Community Center, located at 300 West Street. Candidates for San Benito County Supervisor Districts 1, 2 and 5 are expected to attend.

The forum will focus on issues important to seniors, people with disabilities and related topics on aging. Audience questions will be included. The League of Women Voters will moderate the event.