Alert: Broken gas line in Hollister

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

Update 12:49 p.m.: PG&E has secured gas leak. HFD has lifted the evacuation. Residents can return home and businesses can resume activities.

Update 12:05 p.m.: PG&E is on scene but additional equipment is still en route. Large line still leaking. Public Safety estimates at least a few hours before leak can be safely stopped and repaired. The Hollister Community Center is open for those evacuated residents that need shelter. There are no services available but there is room for residents to sit inside and socially distance. Masks will be required for entry (except for medical reasons).

On Sept. 17, a construction company working in the area of the 1600 block of Cushman Street broke a natural gas line creating a gas leak. The Hollister Fire Department is on scene and has ordered evacuations of homes and businesses on the 1600 block of Cushman Street, the 200 and 300 block of Tres Pinos Road, and all of Slate Avenue.

Hollister police officers are on scene assisting fire personnel with evacuations. The department asks residents to stay away from the area and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Evacutions/shelter in place orders for the broken gas line on Cushman.

Mandatory Evacuations

Cushman between Tres Pinos and Eastview (evacuated)

Slate Drive (evacuated)

Tres Pinos between Prune and Ladd Lane Closed

Taco Bell (Tres Pinos) west parking lot is closed

Shelter in Place

Severinson Street

Velado Street

The recreation center at 300 West Street is now open for evacuees.

PG&E will update with a timeline for evacuee return.