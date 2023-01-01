Alerts for Pinnacles National Park visitors

Pinnacles National Park warns of high water in some areas of the park. Balconies Cave trail is closed due to high water. The Pinnacles website alerts visitors to watch for downed or dislodged trees and the potential for rock slides.
“Exercise caution visiting the park after storms! Even if the weather is nice, rockfalls, tree falls, and hazardous conditions can persist after the storm moves on,” the Pinnacles Facebook page reminds park visitors.
Here are the warnings from the Pinnacles National Park website for Jan. 1, 2023:
Raptor Nest Climbing Closures in Effect
COVID-19 Temporary Operations [Masks required in buildings]
Balconies Cave Trail Closed
