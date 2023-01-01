Alerts for Pinnacles National Park visitors

Pinnacles National Park warns of high water in some areas of the park. Balconies Cave trail is closed due to high water. The Pinnacles website alerts visitors to watch for downed or dislodged trees and the potential for rock slides.

“Exercise caution visiting the park after storms! Even if the weather is nice, rockfalls, tree falls, and hazardous conditions can persist after the storm moves on,” the Pinnacles Facebook page reminds park visitors.

Here are the warnings from the Pinnacles National Park website for Jan. 1, 2023:

Raptor Nest Climbing Closures in Effect

Alert 1, Severity closure, Raptor Nest Climbing Closures in Effect



more Beginning Jan. 18th 2022, many climbing routes (especially in the Balconies area) are under a closure. Read more about it here. https://www.nps.gov/pinn/planyourvisit/advisory.htm

COVID-19 Temporary Operations [Masks required in buildings]

Alert 2, Severity closure, COVID-19 Temporary Operations [Masks required in buildings]



more Masks are currently required in buildings when San Benito County is at a HIGH level of transmission. This change to operations is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Learn what else is currently open and closed at Pinnacles National Park.

Balconies Cave Trail Closed

Alert 3, Severity closure, Balconies Cave Trail Closed

Balconies Cave Trail is closed until further notice due to high water. Please use caution when hiking other trails in the park as heavy rains may result in downed trees and rock slides.