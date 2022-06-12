All lanes of 25/156 roundabout project open starting June 10

The project is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The intersection of State Routes 25 and 156. Construction of a two-lane roundabout is anticipated to begin in June 2021. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced all lanes at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will be open June 10 through June 19 .

It added an update will be provided next week detailing the reactivation of lane closures which are expected to return the week of June 20.

According to previous Caltrans news releases, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.