Almost Auction Time!

Information provided by the Community Foundation for San Benito County

It’s getting closer to August 27th, which means it’s almost time for the San Benito Community Auction! The auction is a virtual event hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Bidding will start 9:00 AM Friday, August 27th and end at exactly 9:00 PM Monday, August 30th.

Pandemic restrictions have continued to cause a decline in revenue for nonprofits due to inability to hold in-person fundraisers. For many nonprofits, this will be the second year of this financial impact. According to Alexis Winder, P.E.O Chapter WX Board Member, the nonprofit had lost the ability to raise funds through their usual craft fairs and luncheons. P.E.O is a philanthropic organization that awards a scholarship to a graduating woman in San Benito County. Last year’s auction allowed P.E.O. to raise enough funds to cover their annual college scholarships and they look forward to this year’s auction being as successful.

The auction is a safe alternative for nonprofits to raise funds and it provides an enjoyable experience for community members to bid on the variety of packages. Auction bidders last year were interested in the local goods and services offered, including Zooey Diggory, who had joined the auction in support of San Benito Agricultural Land Trust (SBALT). It was Diggory’s first virtual auction and she won SBALT’s package for a photoshoot from Chasing Chickadees by Alicia Arcidiacono. Diggory stated, “It was really easy to sign up and bid, the pictures and descriptions of the goods and services were really helpful, and I liked [being notified] when someone had outbid me. I will absolutely be participating again this year.” Diggory’s family had their photos taken for the first time, although none of them enjoy posing for pictures, their photographer Alicia had “made it totally fun…a joy to be with during [the] session.”

Bidders can expect to see over 135 amazing packages by 31 nonprofit organizations. Preregistration for the event is recommended and begins on August 20th at givesanbenito.org/auction.

Donations are also accepted to further aid the participating nonprofits.

Contact [email protected] or call the Community Foundation for San Benito County at 831-630-1924.