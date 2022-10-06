Alzheimer’s Association holding forum Oct. 12

The listening session to focus on Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss and services.

The Alzheimer’s Association and Del Mar Caregiver Resource Center is holding a forum about Alzheimer’s and dementia Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Community Foundation Epicenter in Hollister.

The release said residents can learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss in this community-focused listening session.

“We’ll review the basics of these conditions, services of the Alzheimer’s Association and how we can expand the reach of local programs and services,” the release said. “Bring a friend and share your thoughts about how the Alzheimer’s Association can help more people in your community.”

It added attendees will receive an email confirmation from [email protected] after registering. To register click here.

If you have additional questions or need further assistance, you may call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1.800.272.3900.