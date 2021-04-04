An Easter Sunday back at church

Some San Benito Catholic services celebrate in person.

Approximately 500 people attended the 10 a.m. English Easter Mass at suburban Saint Benedict’s in Hollister on April 4. About 100 people attended the traditional Latin Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and ushers counted 348 at the historic Mission San Juan Bautista.

Mass could not be more welcome for churchgoers, as attendance at last year’s service was suspended due to pandemic restrictions. Local places of worship were able to resume indoor services after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Feb. 5.

Madeline Beaudoin attended the 10 a.m. service at Saint Benedict’s. “Today was the most beautiful Easter Mass that we’ve had, because there were a lot of children and babies, and it was quiet and reverent,” she said.

Jim Aceves, who plays music during Mission San Juan Bautista services, was happy with an outdoor event, especially on an Easter Sunday with such fine weather.

“Having Mass outdoors in the olive garden… with the olive trees and the ancient corkwood and oak trees, it’s so refreshing, for spirit and body,” he said.

But not everyone is returning to in-person services just yet. “I really did enjoy and looked forward to going to Mass online,” said Louise Roy, a Saint Benedict’s parishioner. “I did not feel safe to go in-person even when they started opening churches. I am still uncomfortable about in-person Mass until everyone gets vaccinated.”

Father Hugues Beaugrand, parish priest for Sacred Heart, told Benitolink, “Happy Easter!”

