Anderson Homes, a local home and regional builder, has announced its sixth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion. Beginning in 2018, this program takes a unique approach to community support. Anderson Homes donates to several local nonprofits, benefiting the community and introducing local nonprofits to new homeowners.

Between Oct. 1, and Dec. 10, homeowners who purchase from Anderson Homes choose one of the preselected nonprofits to be awarded a donation. The eligible nonprofits for this year’s annual give back are San Benito County Arts Council, Youth Alliance, San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, BenitoLink and the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Homebuyers select their nonprofit, and Anderson Homes will then donate $500 to that community service organization.

BenitoLink.com– Provides community-based local nonprofit news by and for the residents of San Benito.

Community Foundation for San Benito County – Builds a stronger community and enhances quality of life in SBC through philanthropic activities.

San Benito County Arts Council – Serves as a connector, investor, advocate and leader for the arts in San Benito County.

San Benito County Chamber of Commerce – Promotes local business and provides services for the community.

Youth Alliance – Cultivating opportunities and spaces for the youth and their families.

The $500 from the annual Giving Back program has the impact to fund between three to five BenitoLink articles. Community support through individuals or local businesses means we can continue to serve the residents of San Benito County.

“We appreciate the support we have gotten from Anderson Homes. They have been respectful of our news editorial process and have never tried to influence our reporting nor have they ever threatened to withdraw support because of our coverage of housing issues,” BenitoLink Executive Director Leslie David said.

Ashleigh Anderson, Anderson Homes Executive Assistant said since its inception, this promotion has donated over $64,000 to nonprofits. “We are looking forward to adding to that total this year.” she said.