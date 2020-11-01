Anderson Homes announces “Giving Back Starts at Home”

Five nonprofits eligible to receive funds from the program.

For the third year in a row, community builder Anderson Homes will be donating to local nonprofits as Santana Ranch homes sell. Giving Back Starts at Home is a campaign that ties their fall home sales to supporting five nonprofits that serve San Benito County. Home buyers select a nonprofit of their choice and Anderson Homes contributes to that organization when escrow closes.

Anderson Homes selected five San Benito County nonprofits for Giving Back Starts at Home:

BenitoLink.com– Provides community-based local nonprofit news by and for the residents of San Benito.

Chamberlains – Offers a home-like setting and full scope therapeutic, rehabilitative, and educational services for youth six to 17 years of age.

Community Foundation for San Benito County – Builds a stronger community and enhances quality of life in SBC through philanthropic activities.

San Benito County Arts Council – Serves as a connector, investor, advocate and leader for the arts in San Benito County.

United Way of San Benito County – Supports youth success, family financial stability and good health.

Ashleigh Anderson, executive assistant for Anderson Homes, said sales have remained strong in 2021 and the regional builder has seen increased demand from Santa Clara County buyers than in recent years.

“We are so glad we could do ‘Giving Back’ again this year,” said Anderson. She noted it has been a challenging year for many nonprofits due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We hope this can help bridge the gap that nonprofits are experiencing because they can’t hold their fundraising events this year,” she said. Anderson mentioned the imagination organizations and businesses have shown during COVID-19. “They’ve really had to pivot and come up with new ideas,” she said.

Anderson said 2020 has been a busy year for Anderson Homes showing their Santana Ranch project off Fairview Road in Hollister. Once again, the company has offered to donate $500 toward one of these local public service organizations in the new homebuyer’s name. Giving Back starts on Nov. 1

The Anderson Homes website lists the Santana Ranch Highlands in Hollister but also has projects in Los Banos, Southbrook and Westbrook. These neighborhoods are also running the “Giving Back Starts at Home” campaign, in their case, for the benefit of Los Banos nonprofit agencies.