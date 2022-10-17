Anderson Homes connects new home owners with local nonprofits with ‘Giving Back Starts at Home’

Anderson Homes continues to support local nonprofits with their annual campaign.

Anderson Homes announced its fifth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion that supports local nonprofits and introduces new homeowners to the public service work these agencies do.

Here’s how it works: Any homeowner who goes into contract between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 can choose one of four nonprofits and Anderson Homes will donate $500 on their behalf.

Anderson Homes’ Executive Assistant Ashleigh Anderson said in the last five years, they’ve donated over $56,000 just through the promotion. “We are proud to support all of the great work these deserving nonprofits are doing in our community,” she said.

This year’s nonprofits include:

BenitoLink, San Benito County’s News

Community Foundation for San Benito County

San Benito Arts Council

San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

To learn more about this program, readers can go to the Anderson Homes website: https://anderson-homes.com/aboutus/giving-back/