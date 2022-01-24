Anderson Homes delivers donations to several local nonprofits

Anderson Homes’ Giving Starts at Home campaign gifting has been announced. The following nonprofits benefitted from this fall giving event:
For 2021, Anderson Homes donations for Hollister nonprofits this year were:
Youth Alliance
BenitoLink
Community Foundation of San Benito County
United Way of San Benito County
Arts Council of San Benito County
In Los Banos, Anderson Homes gave to the same nonprofits as 2020:
Volunteer Firefighters of Los Banos
Friends of the Los Banos Library
Police Activities League
“Through the promotion, the Anderson Family has donated a total of $12,500 this year! This includes $8,000 in Hollister, and $4,500 in Los Banos. We’ve donated a total of $65,000 since the promotion began in 2018,” Anderson said.
In the “Giving Back Starts at Home” campaign, any homeowner who closes escrow or is expected to close escrow between November 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022 qualifies. Anderson Homes’ Executive Assistant Ashleigh Anderson said that even if a homeowner can’t close until January, Anderson said, “We will still have buyers select a charity prior to the end of the year so we can continue to support the selected local nonprofits.”