Anderson Homes delivers donations to several local nonprofits

San Benito County nonprofits selected by Anderson Homes were given $8,000 through their holiday season program.

Community Foundation for San Benito County's Gary Byrne (left), Ashleigh and Michael Anderson (center) and Vicki Fortino with United Way receive checks when campaign ended. Photo provided.

Anderson Homes’ Giving Starts at Home campaign gifting has been announced. The following nonprofits benefitted from this fall giving event:

For 2021, Anderson Homes donations for Hollister nonprofits this year were:

Youth Alliance

BenitoLink

Community Foundation of San Benito County

United Way of San Benito County

Arts Council of San Benito County

In Los Banos, Anderson Homes gave to the same nonprofits as 2020:

Volunteer Firefighters of Los Banos

Friends of the Los Banos Library

Police Activities League

“Through the promotion, the Anderson Family has donated a total of $12,500 this year! This includes $8,000 in Hollister, and $4,500 in Los Banos. We’ve donated a total of $65,000 since the promotion began in 2018,” Anderson said.

In the “Giving Back Starts at Home” campaign, any homeowner who closes escrow or is expected to close escrow between November 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022 qualifies. Anderson Homes’ Executive Assistant Ashleigh Anderson said that even if a homeowner can’t close until January, Anderson said, “We will still have buyers select a charity prior to the end of the year so we can continue to support the selected local nonprofits.”