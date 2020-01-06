Anderson Homes gives back

Several nonprofits benefit from campaign which introduces new homebuyers to local programs and projects.

Christy Schroeder with Anderson Homes gives a check to Gary Byrne (left) and Tracy Taggart (right), both with the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Photo by Sharlene Van Rooy.

Anderson Homes’ “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion wrapped up with several homes selling as 2019 came to a close. Executive Assistant Ashleigh Anderson told BenitoLink, “We are proud to report that we have raised over $10,000 for the community!”

The promotion gives new Santana Ranch homeowners who bought during the fourth quarter of 2019 an opportunity to select one of five nonprofits for a $500 donation from the Anderson family. This year, the local nonprofits selected were the Community Foundation of San Benito County, United Way of San Benito County, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, BenitoLink, and the San Benito County Arts Council.

“With each house closing, homeowners chose one of five local charities—including yours—for their $500 donation, and Anderson Homes added a bit more in the spirit of generosity this holiday season,” Anderson said in an email. “BenitoLink does great work for the community—thank you for all that you do. We are proud to support you.”

Anderson Homes also did a similar promotion at their community of Southbrook in Los Banos with three nonprofits: Los Banos Volunteer Firefighters, the Friends of the Los Banos Library and the Los Banos Volunteer Firefighters.