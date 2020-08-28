Animal Control and Services seeks information in suspected animal abuse case

Burns caused injury to cat's skin, paw pads, and eyes that would require extensive medical treatment.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department/Animal Control Services

In an Aug. 28 press release, Hollister Police Animal Care and Services said it is seeking information regarding a kitten found with severe burns to its face and body, that may have been a victim of animal abuse.

Animal Control said that on Aug. 20, at approximately 11 a.m., a concerned citizen found an emaciated kitten with severe burns throughout its body roaming in the area of Fallon Road. The cat was turned over to animal control officers and transported to a local veterinary office.

The examination confirmed that the burns caused injury to its skin, paw pads, and eyes that would require extensive medical treatment. The cat is currently recovering and responding well to treatment at the Hollister Animal Shelter.

Hollister Animical Care and Services is conducting an investigation to ascertain how this kitten was hurt. Intentionally inflicting injury or causing pain or suffering to an animal can be charged as a felony crime. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Animal Control Officer Bautista at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services (831) 636-4320. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.