Animal Control officers seek information in suspected abuse case

Investigation underway after report of two deceased dogs in the area of John Smith Road and Best Road.

Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services is seeking information regarding two dogs found deceased, that appear to be victims of animal abuse.

According to a recent release, on Jan. 29 animal control officers responded to the area of John Smith Road and Best Road after receiving a report of two deceased dogs along the roadway.

Upon initial investigation it was determined that both dogs had most likely been shot. The animals were transported to a local veterinary office where it was confirmed that both dogs had sustained shotgun wounds to their bodies and ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

After locating and speaking with the owner of the animals, it was confirmed that the dogs went missing from the area of Shore Road sometime on the afternoon of Jan. 28.

Hollister Animal Care and Services is conducting an investigation to ascertain why these dogs were killed. Malicious and intentional killing of an animal can be charged as a felony crime. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services (831) 636-4320. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.