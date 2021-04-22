Announcing the San Benito Community Auction

It's sign-up time for upcoming San Benito Community Auction, hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Deadline to sign-up is May 1.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is proud to host the second county-wide virtual auction to benefit participating nonprofits in San Benito County. The auction, called the San Benito Community Auction, will take place on August 27-30. This is a completely online event that will feature a variety of bidding items provided by our local nonprofits. Last year, the foundation hosted the first ever event which featured 44 participating nonprofits and over 209 exciting auction items. Together with a match from the Community Foundation, the auction raised over $132,000 for our local nonprofit organizations.

The foundation is currently accepting applications from nonprofits that would like to participate. Nonprofit organizations can also fill out an application by visiting the Community Foundation’s webpage Givesanbenito.org. The deadline to sign up for participation is May 1, 2021.

For questions regarding the auction, email [email protected] or call the Community Foundation at 831-630-1924.