Attendees invited to community center afterwards for free photos with Santa.

It’s that time of year again! The San Juan Bautista Service Club will host their annual bonfire on Dec. 20 starting at 6 p.m. The bonfire will be held in the Mission San Juan Bautista parking lot and community center, located at 10 San Jose Street.

After the bonfire, attendees are invited to head to the community center for free photos with Santa Claus! Santa will arrive by way of fire truck.