Annual Small Works Art Show to take place Dec. 2

The San Benito County Arts Council announced its annual Small Works Art Show and giveaway is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street, Suite D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister.

“This is an opportunity for guests to meet local artists, win an original piece of art, and view the Arts Council’s newest exhibition while supporting Arts in Education Programs serving local youth,” the news release said.

It added the Small Works Art Show features over 50 original artworks, no larger than 7×9 inches, created and donated by over 30 local artists and includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry and prints.

The Arts Council said supporters and art lovers can win a piece of exhibition art by making a donation and selecting the artwork(s) of their choice. For every $5 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 5. Supporters can also view the art and enter the giveaway at the online exhibition page launching on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

To make other arrangements for in-person viewing email [email protected].

The Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway is part of the Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of arts programs for local youth. Other Art of Giving events include the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts, also taking place at the Art Depot on Dec. 2nd, and #GivingTuesday, Nov. 29th. All proceeds from these events will be used to support visual & performing art focused Arts in Education Programs serving students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and Aromas schools.

“The Arts Council would like to thank this year’s participating artists for their generous donation of artworks and continued support of Arts in Education Programs,” the release said.

2022 Small Works Artists include: Kathleen Sheridan, Glynis Crabb, Keith Bonner, Danae Parra, Clay Peer, Dylan Sandstrom, Heidi Jumper, Adam Valentino, Andrea McCann, Sylas Jumper, Kent Child, Louise Roy, Stephanie Skow, Dar Brenneise, Wilbur Hurley, Nicole Maican, Donna Lopez, Dan Campos, Maureen Serafini, Ashton Jumper, Laurie Tholen, Stacy Koontz, Arturo Rosette, Rachel Wohlander, Jeanine Riddle, Devii Rao, Phillip Ray Orabuena, Max Rain, Eric Tapley, Hannah Gelb, and Francesca Dakmar.

For more information, please contact the San Benito County Arts Council at [email protected] or visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.