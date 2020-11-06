Anzar High School computer lab to get upgrade

Modernization underway thanks to a $35,000 donation.

Information provided by Anzar High School.

The Anzar High School computer lab will get a modernization upgrade thanks to a $35,000 donation from a local business.

The donation to the Anzar Boosters Club from the Strada Verde Partners will be used to purchase new computers and furniture, according to District Superintendent Michele Huntoon.

“This will transform our computer lab into a modern, innovative, collaborative workspace,” said Huntoon.

The school has been able to purchase laptops for every student using COVID-19 related funding, according to a recent release. Huntoon added that Strada Verde’s donation would be used to upgrade the technology framework and purchase furniture for a 21st-Century “learning commons.”

The learning commons will create an open space with easily movable furniture to provide a learning environment that allows collaboration, communication, and exploration for both students and staff.

The current computer lab, created in 1999, has 35 desktop computers that are over 10 years old and run outdated software. The lab’s furniture has not been replaced since the opening of the Anzar High School campus in 1998.

Huntoon said the donation was the result of discussions between community member Wayne Norton and the business.

“Strada Verde was eager to help,” said Norton, a founding staff member of Anzar. “They recognized how important it is for our students to have the best technology and learning environment.”

Principal Angela Crawley said that the funding enables a unique opportunity for Anzar to create a state-of-the-art learning hub for its students, some of which have never owned a computer.

Board Trustee Casey Powers said the donation is timely.

“I am so incredibly thankful to Strada Verde for their generous donation to the Anzar Boosters Club. These funds will provide technology to our students at a critical time of need,” said Powers. “I am proud of our schools, and this partnership will continue to support the excellent work of our staff and students.”

“It would have been difficult for the District to afford the update without the Strada Verde donation,” Huntoon said. The District’s population is comprised of approximately 70% socioeconomically disadvantaged students, 3.4% with disabilities, and 29% English learners.”

“The financial support will benefit students and teachers,” said Board Trustee Drew McAlister. “A big thank you to Strada Verde for the donation to Aromas-San Juan Unified School District. The needs of our students and the challenges faced by our teachers and staff are unprecedented. Their support is truly appreciated.”