Application deadline approaches for second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Program provides direct financial relief to producers for market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

Information provided by the USDA Farm Service Agency.

The deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is Dec. 11. The program provides direct financial relief to producers for market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in California, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Vivian Soffa, executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency of Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. “If you haven’t already applied or contacted our office to learn more about the program, now is the time to do so. Our staff will help you through the application process.”

According to a recent release, row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more all are eligible for the CFAP 2. Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap and click on the “Eligible Commodities Finder” to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.

Producers are encouraged to call the Salinas FSA office at (831) 424-7377, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. There is also the option of visiting farmers.gov/cfap to access the online application. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call (877) 508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.

The release also noted that all USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. Service center visitors should call ahead to schedule an appointment. Service centers that are open for appointments will screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.