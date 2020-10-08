Application period open for self-help housing program

Participants will help each other build houses with onsite supervision and guidance of CSDC construction staff.

The Community Services Development Corporation (CSDC) is now accepting applications for low-income, self-help housing that will be constructed by the homeowners themselves. Over 1,400 individuals signed up for an interest list earlier this year.

The application period opened Sept. 25 and has been extended through Oct. 16. According to CSDC Executive Director Sonny Flores, applicants will be chosen through a random selection process, expected to take place around the first week of November. CSDC will begin reaching out to selected applicants after that.

Twenty-four spots are available, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2021. The homes will be built at the old hospital site on Southside Road.

The program is what’s known as self-help housing, where participants help each other build houses with onsite supervision and guidance of CSDC construction staff.

According to the CSDC website, the program uses labor hours—also called sweat equity—as down payments on the new homes. CSDC assists applicants with securing loans, which are made affordable through special financing through the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Participants can choose from three- and four-bedroom floor plans, which include a dishwasher and range, garage, landscaped front yard, and energy-efficient features.

For more information on Riverview II, visit ​selfhelpsanbenito.com.