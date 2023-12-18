Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

For over a decade, the San Benito County Arts Council has hosted the annual Open Studios Art Tour, a self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County. The tour features local artists and artisans with works in painting, photography, pottery and ceramics, stained-glass, jewelry, and more and is a great way for locals and out of town visitors to meet the artists, learn more about the processes of art-making, and view and purchase original works of art.

New in 2024, Open Studios will take place over two weekends in April: the first weekend tour, featuring artists based in San Juan Bautista and Aromas, will take place April 20th & 21st; and the second weekend tour, for artists based in Hollister, will take place April 27th & 28th.

The Open Studios Night Market is a new opportunity for emerging artists and makers of all kinds to showcase and sell their work at an outdoor and indoor night market at the Arts Council’s Art Depot in downtown Hollister. This Open Studios Market will also include food and live music.

Event Information Dates & Times

Open Studios Night Market, Sat., April 13th, 5-8 pm

Open Studios Art Tour in San Juan/Aromas, Sat. & Sun., April 20th & 21st, 11am-4pm

Open Studios Art Tour in Hollister, Sat. & Sun., April 27th & 28th, 11am-4pm

Application Fees

$25 Open Studios Night Market (4’x8’ space)

$110 Open Studios Art Tour (includes optional participation in the Night Market)

All artists based in San Benito County are encouraged to submit an online application. All applications must be submitted online by 5pm, Sunday, Jan. 21st at www.sanbenitoarts.org.

Open Studios Art Tour artists may present at their own studio, in shared space in another artist’s studios, or at one of our group sites. The Arts Council will also be holding an Open Studios Workshop on Zoom at 6 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 9th for general event questions and application support.

For other questions or for more information, please contact the Arts Council at heidi@sanbenitoarts.org or call 831.636.2787