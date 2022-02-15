Applications open for Agricultural Leadership Program

Four leading universities provide a comprehensive, diverse and high-impact curriculum designed to improve leadership skills.

Information provided by California Agricultural Leadership Foundation

The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation said applications are now being accepted for Class 52 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP). Applicants should be mid-career growers, farmers, ranchers and/or individuals working in other areas of California’s agriculture industry.

According to the release, the Ag Leadership Program, operated by the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF), is considered one of the premier leadership development experiences in the United States. More than 1,300 men and women have participated in the program and are influential leaders and active volunteers in agriculture, communities, government, business and other areas.

“As we open the application process for Class 52, we are committed to selecting a group of fellows who represent California’s large and very diverse agriculture industry,” said CALF President and CEO Dwight Ferguson. “Our unique curriculum, personalized coaching and a dedicated focus on lifelong learning enables us to produce leaders who benefit their communities, their companies and California agriculture as a whole.”

The foundation said the 17-month fellowship focuses on mid-career professionals who have a high capacity to lead, a passion for California agriculture and an interest in self-growth and seeing their communities thrive.

It went on to say the program includes approximately 55 days of formal program activities. Four partner universities: Fresno State, UC Davis, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona, deliver comprehensive, diverse and high-impact curriculum designed to improve leadership skills. As a valuable extension to the monthly seminars, fellows participate in national and international travel seminars and receive individualized leadership development coaching.

“CALF invests more than $50,000 per fellow to participate in the Ag Leadership Program,” the foundation said. “The costs are underwritten by individual and industry donations. Candidates are strongly encouraged to talk with Ag Leadership alumni about the program and to attend an informational event. All events will adhere to state and local guidelines for safety and health.”

Detailed program information and the phase one application are available online here. Phase one of the three-phrase application process is due no later than April 27. Individuals are encouraged to complete the application as soon as possible.

“The Foundation has options to ensure the program can continue to be effectively implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.