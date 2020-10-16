Applications open for COVID-19 Art Relief Grant programs

San Benito Arts Council offers two grant programs designed to aid and support local arts organizations and cultural groups that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council has announced two new COVID Art Relief Grant programs. San Benito County based arts organizations and cultural groups impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply. Applications are being accepted online at the Arts Council’s website with a deadline of Sunday, Oct. 25.

The first grant program, COVID Art Relief Grant Program for Communities of Color, provides financial support to arts organizations and cultural groups based in San Benito County that serve and represent communities of color and have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Applicants may apply up for to $4,000 for general operations, such as rent, salaries or artist fees, or project-based support.

This program is designed to meet the needs of local communities with a special focus on equity. To be eligible for this grant program, arts organizations or groups must demonstrate how they are deeply rooted in and reflective of the identified group or community through their mission, staff/board and programs and services.

Funding for this grant program comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the California Arts Council, a state agency. For information on grant program eligibility, application requirements, and to apply online click here.

The second grant program, COVID Art Relief Grant Program-San Benito County, provides financial support to broad-based arts organizations and cultural groups based in San Benito County that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Applicants may apply up to $2,500 for general operations, such as rent, salaries or artist fees, or project-based support.

Funding for this grant program comes from a grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County. For information on grant program eligibility, application requirements, and to apply online, click here.

Additionally, the Arts Council will be holding grant assistance “office hours” via Zoom with Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine. This is an opportunity for applicants to drop-in “live” to ask questions or for application assistance. To join this Zoom drop-in on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m., email info@sanbenitoarts.org for a login link.

For other information, please contact the Arts Council at info@sanbenitoarts.org, 636-2787 or visit them at www.sanbenitoarts.org.